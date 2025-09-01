Business Today
Gold, Silver rates hit record highs amid Fed Rate cut hope

Gold and silver prices hit record highs on MCX as US Fed rate cuts loom and Trump tariff uncertainties persist, leading analysts to advise a 'buy-on-dips' strategy.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025 12:15 PM IST
Gold, Silver rates hit record highs amid Fed Rate cut hopeOn the MCX, Gold October 3 contracts surged 2 per cent to a new high of ₹1,05,937 per 10 grams.
SUMMARY
  • Gold prices surged 2 per cent on MCX to ₹1,05,937 per 10 grams
  • Silver December contracts hit a record ₹1,24,214 per kg
  • Experts advise buy-on-dips strategy amid volatile market conditions

Gold and silver prices reached unprecedented highs in the MCX futures market on Monday, driven by the anticipation of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and ongoing uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

 Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "Growing trade tariff concerns and unresolved India-US trade-related issues continue to keep gold elevated, while the depreciating rupee makes gold more expensive in Indian markets. In the coming days, gold prices are expected to remain in the range of Rs 1,00,000-Rs 1,05,000."

Advertisement

On the MCX, Gold October 3 contracts surged 2 per cent to a new high of ₹1,05,937 per 10 grams, while Silver December 5 contracts achieved a record ₹1,24,214 per kg, reflecting a nearly 2 per cent increase.

 Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities stated, "In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹1,03,340-1,02,940 while resistance is at ₹1,04,450-1,04,750. Silver has support at ₹1,19,450-1,18,850 while resistance at ₹1,20,950, 1,21,650." As investors navigate these challenging economic conditions, analysts continue to monitor the potential impact of a US Fed rate cut and global trade tensions on the precious metals market.

Published on: Sep 1, 2025 12:09 PM IST
