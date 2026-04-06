Gold, silver rates on April 6, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 6, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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Based on the latest retail market data, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹14,913 to ₹15,066 per gram across major cities, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,670 and ₹13,810 per gram. Silver prices are hovering around ₹2,50,000 per kilogram in most cities, with Chennai quoting slightly higher rates at ₹2,55,000 per kg. Price variations are driven by local taxes, logistics costs and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,928 13,685 11,200 Mumbai 14,913 13,670 11,185 Kolkata 14,913 13,670 11,185 Chennai 15,066 13,810 11,520

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,500 2,50,000 Mumbai 2,500 2,50,000 Kolkata 2,500 2,50,000 Chennai 2,550 2,55,000

MCX prices (as per LIVE trading session at 10:50 am on April 6, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled above ₹1.49 lakh on Monday morning. Silver faced heavier selling, with MCX prices rising above ₹2.33 lakh per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Gold ₹150,129 per 10 gram Silver ₹233,200 per kg

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.