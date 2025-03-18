Government simplifies family pension rules for divorced, separated women

In a significant move to enhance financial security for women, the government has amended its family pension rules. It is possible for a daughter who is divorced or separated to claim her deceased father's pension directly, without having to wait for a legal decision.

The changes, announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, now allow divorced or separated daughters to claim their deceased father's pension without the need for a court verdict. This step is part of a broader strategy to remove bureaucratic hurdles and provide immediate financial relief to women who are navigating challenging personal circumstances.

The new rules are designed to ensure that women facing marital separation or divorce are not left struggling for their rightful financial support. Singh stated, "We have taken decisive steps to ensure women are not left struggling for their rightful pension. These reforms remove bureaucratic hurdles and provide immediate financial relief."

The updated regulations allow a woman pensioner to nominate her children for family pension over her husband if she has filed for divorce or initiated proceedings under the laws protecting women from domestic violence or dowry harassment.

Additionally, a childless widow can remarry while still receiving her deceased husband’s pension, provided her income is below the minimum pension threshold. These changes aim to provide more autonomy and security to women, ensuring they have financial independence regardless of their marital status. By addressing these legal uncertainties, the government is taking a proactive stance in supporting women's rights in the financial realm.

Beyond pension security, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has introduced several initiatives to support women in government service. These include flexible child care leave, allowing single mothers to take up to two years of leave in phases, which includes travel abroad with their children.

Extended maternity benefits have been implemented, granting paid leave for miscarriages and stillbirths, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting women through various life stages. These initiatives are part of a broader agenda to create a more supportive work environment for women, particularly those balancing the demands of career and family.

In addition to these family-friendly policies, the government is also instituting workplace support mechanisms such as more working women’s hostels and crèches in government offices. These measures are complemented by efforts to expand market access for women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), facilitating greater economic participation and empowerment for women. By enhancing support structures both at home and in the workplace, the government aims to improve women's ability to manage their professional and personal responsibilities effectively.

The reforms come amidst a backdrop of efforts to increase the participation of women in the workforce and address gender disparities. As the government continues to introduce policies that ensure women are not disadvantaged economically or professionally due to their personal circumstances, these measures are expected to have a significant impact on improving the lives of countless women across the nation.

The revisions to pension rules and the introduction of supportive workplace policies are steps toward creating a more equitable society where women can thrive without financial dependency.