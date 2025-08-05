Groww MF launches Nifty Next 50 Index Fund: All you need to know 

Groww Mutual Fund has launched the Groww Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme that seeks to track the performance of the Nifty Next 50 Total Returns Index (TRI). The scheme aims to provide investors with access to the next set of large-cap companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on August 6, 2025, and closes on August 20, 2025.

The Nifty Next 50 Index comprises 50 companies that are ranked immediately after the Nifty 50 constituents within the Nifty 100 universe based on free-float market capitalisation. The index is reviewed quarterly and constructed using a transparent, rules-based methodology.

The index aims to cover businesses that demonstrate scale, liquidity, and potential to contribute to India’s capital markets over the long term.

Over 10 years, the Nifty Next 50 Index recorded a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14%. The Index has also shown instances of recovery across market cycles in the past.