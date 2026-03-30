Income Tax offices to stay open on March 31 despite Mahavir Jayanti holiday: Here's why

Income Tax offices across India will remain open on March 31, even as the day falls on Mahavir Jayanti, a public holiday, with authorities moving to ensure critical year-end processes are completed without disruption.

The directive, issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, instructs field offices to stay operational to handle pending departmental work as the financial year 2025–26 comes to a close.

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Why March 31 is critical

March 31 marks the final deadline for a range of financial and tax-related activities, including advance tax payments and last-minute tax-saving investments. The date typically sees a sharp rise in workload at tax offices, with staff often working extended hours to meet deadlines.

This year carries added importance as India prepares to transition to a new income tax framework from April 1, increasing pressure to complete pending processes before the new system takes effect.

What it means for taxpayers

While tax offices will function, the day will continue to be observed as a public holiday for citizens. Banks will also remain closed in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

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Taxpayers are advised to complete financial tasks such as investments in PPF, NPS and life insurance premiums before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Extended holiday period

The end of March has seen a cluster of holidays across several states due to festivals and scheduled closures, including Ram Navami, fourth Saturday and Sunday offs, and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Bank holidays are notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs transactions such as cheques and promissory notes, meaning such services will not be available on these days.

As holiday schedules differ by state, customers are advised to check with their local bank branches to plan transactions accordingly during the extended break.