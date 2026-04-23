India among top global wealth creators, ranks 6th in ultra-rich population: Report

Wealth report: India is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing wealth creators, with its ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) population expanding sharply and expected to accelerate further over the next five years, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026.

Between 2021 and 2026, India’s UHNWI population — individuals with net worth exceeding $30 million (Rs 282 crore) — grew by 63.4%, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally. This surge reflects a structural shift driven by entrepreneurship, digitalisation, deepening capital markets, and rising participation in equities and private investments.

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UHNWI market

India now ranks as the 6th largest UHNWI market globally, with 19,877 ultra-rich individuals in 2026, accounting for 2.8% of the global total. This share has risen steadily from just over 2% five years ago, underscoring India’s increasing relevance in the global wealth landscape.

The growth momentum is expected to continue. Knight Frank projects India’s UHNWI population to rise by 27% to 25,217 by 2031, supported by sustained expansion across technology, industrials, and financial services. This positions India among the key engines of global wealth creation over the next decade.

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Billionaire cohort

India’s billionaire cohort is also set for strong growth. The country currently has 207 billionaires, ranking third globally after the United States and China. This number is projected to increase by 51% to 313 by 2031, lifting India’s share of global billionaires from 6.7% to 8%.

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At a city level, Mumbai continues to dominate, accounting for 35.4% of India’s ultra-rich population. However, wealth is becoming more geographically dispersed. Delhi has increased its share to 22.8%, while cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai are gaining ground. Chennai, notably, has seen its share rise from 1.3% in 2015 to 4.8% in 2026, reflecting broader regional economic development.

This decentralisation trend indicates that wealth creation is spreading beyond traditional financial hubs into emerging urban centres, driven by infrastructure growth, startup ecosystems, and expanding business opportunities.

Global numbers

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Globally, the number of UHNWIs reached 713,626 in 2026, up by over 162,000 since 2021—equivalent to nearly 89 new ultra-wealthy individuals being created every day. While the United States remains the dominant wealth hub, emerging economies like India are playing an increasingly important role in reshaping global wealth distribution.

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Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said the expansion of India’s wealth base reflects its transition into a more entrepreneurial and financially mature economy. He highlighted that digitalisation, private capital, and family-owned businesses are key drivers behind this sustained growth.

The report also notes that despite geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and uneven global growth, private wealth creation has remained resilient. For India, this resilience—combined with strong domestic fundamentals—positions it as a critical player in the next phase of global wealth expansion.