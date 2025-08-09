Indian Railways launches experimental 'Round Trip Package' with 20% discount for festival season travel

To reduce festival-season rush and make ticket booking easier, the Ministry of Railways has rolled out a pilot Round Trip Package scheme offering discounted fares. The initiative is designed to spread passenger traffic more evenly, improve train occupancy in both directions, and encourage passengers to book both legs of their journey together. Under the scheme, travellers who pre-book their return journey within a specified time window will receive 20% off the base fare of the return ticket. “The aim is to avoid peak-season congestion, ensure hassle-free booking, and achieve balanced use of trains, including specials, in both directions during festivals,” the ministry said in a statement.

Eligibility

The same passengers must travel on both onward and return journeys.

Passenger details for the return leg must match exactly with the onward ticket.

The scheme applies to all classes and all trains (including special trains), except those with Flexi fare.

Tickets must be confirmed in both directions and booked through the same mode of purchase.

Booking schedule

Bookings open: 14 August 2025

Onward journey window: Trains starting between 13 October and 26 October 2025

Return journey window: Trains starting between 17 November and 1 December 2025

Onward ticket must be booked first; return ticket booked later via the connecting journey feature.

Advance Reservation Period does not apply to the return booking.

Discount details

20% rebate applies to the base fare of the return ticket only.

Same class and same Origin–Destination pair must be maintained for both legs.

Refunds and restrictions

No refunds are allowed on tickets booked under this scheme.

No modifications permitted for either journey.

Not valid with other discounts, rail travel coupons, vouchers, passes, or PTOs.

With the festival season typically straining rail capacity, the Round Trip Package aims to make travel planning more predictable for passengers while optimising train utilisation for Indian Railways.