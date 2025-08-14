Instant e-PAN services to be unavailable on these days next week; details here

The Income Tax Department has announced a temporary suspension of its instant e-PAN services. This service will be unavailable starting from 12:00 AM on 17th August 2025 until 12.00 AM on 19th August 2025. This interruption is due to scheduled maintenance activities. The department has advised users to plan their activities accordingly during this period. This preemptive notice aims to minimise any inconvenience to users who rely on this service for their financial and tax-related needs.

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, Instant E-PAN services will not be available from 12:00AM, 17th August 2025 to 12:00AM,19th August 2025. Please plan your activities accordingly," stated the Income Tax Department on its website.

The instant e-PAN service is designed for individual taxpayers who have not yet been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) but possess an Aadhaar card. The service allows these individuals to obtain a digitally signed PAN in electronic format, using their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers. The process is entirely paperless and free of cost, enabling users to receive their e-PAN quickly and efficiently. This initiative simplifies the process of obtaining a PAN, making it accessible to a broader audience.

This service has been widely utilised by individuals who require a PAN for financial transactions and compliance with tax regulations. It facilitates the creation of e-Filing accounts based on e-KYC details and allows users to check the status of pending e-PAN requests or download their e-PAN from the e-Filing portal. The service is particularly beneficial for those needing to update PAN details in line with their Aadhaar e-KYC. This seamless integration ensures that users can manage their tax obligations with ease.

During the maintenance period, users will not be able to access these functionalities, which may cause inconvenience for those seeking immediate PAN issuance or updates. The department's prior notice aims to mitigate disruption by allowing users to complete necessary activities ahead of the scheduled downtime. This foresight is crucial in maintaining user satisfaction and trust in the digital services offered.

The I-T department emphasizes the ease and efficiency of the e-PAN service. With a valid Aadhaar card, users can complete the Aadhaar-based e-KYC process and download their e-PAN within minutes. The service is designed to be user-friendly, eliminating the need for any paperwork or physical visits to the Income Tax office. This digital approach not only saves time but also ensures that users can access their PAN details from anywhere, providing a seamless experience for taxpayers. The PDF format of the e-PAN includes a QR code containing demographic details, ensuring the security and authenticity of the document. This innovative service underscores the department's commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery.