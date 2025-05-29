AskDISHA 2.0: IRCTC’s AI tool lets you book tickets; here’s what’s new, how to use

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched AskDISHA 2.0, an AI-driven virtual assistant designed to streamline the process of booking train tickets, tracking refund statuses, and managing travel-related queries. This innovation aims to enhance user experience by offering a seamless and accessible interface for passengers of varying tech proficiency.

Advertisement

Related Articles

AskDISHA 2.0 offers quick refunds for cancellations or failed transactions, thus reducing waiting times. If a transaction fails, the assistant allows users to retry it within a 15-minute window, helping minimise disruptions and ensuring a smoother booking experience. Additionally, it stores passenger details for faster future bookings, further enhancing user convenience. This feature is particularly beneficial for frequent travelers, who can save time by not having to re-enter their information each time they book a ticket.

AskDISHA 2.0 supports ticket bookings using voice commands in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Hinglish, and Gujarati. This feature caters to a broader audience, including non-text users, further simplifying the booking process. The AI assistant guides users through each step, from selecting travel details to secure payment completion, facilitating easier navigation without the need for memorising passwords, thanks to OTP-based authentication.

Advertisement

To check refund statuses, users can simply visit the IRCTC website or app and access the AskDISHA option. By typing "refund status" or using voice commands, passengers can receive updates on their refunds. The assistant prompts the user to choose from options such as ticket cancellation, failed transaction, or Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR), and requires the PNR number to proceed. This process provides straightforward and timely updates on refund statuses.

Users looking to cancel train tickets can also utilise AskDISHA 2.0 by visiting the IRCTC website or app. By typing "Cancel ticket" and logging in with their mobile number, users can select the desired booking for cancellation. The assistant displays the details of booked tickets and confirms the cancellation, which is then reflected in the user's account with an SMS notification.

Advertisement

The competitive landscape is noteworthy, with IRCTC's AskDISHA 2.0 standing out due to its multilingual support and secure OTP authentication, distinguishing it from other platforms. Other travel service providers may need to adopt similar features to keep pace with IRCTC's advancements in customer service technology. The integration of such advanced features not only sets a new standard in the industry but also pushes competitors to innovate and improve their own systems.