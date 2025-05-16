Is there a government scheme where you can earn Rs 10,000 daily? PIB explains

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a critical alert regarding a fraudulent website falsely claiming to offer a new government scheme. The site alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a project that allows citizens to earn up to Rs 10,000 per day. This claim, according to a PIB Fact Check post, is entirely baseless and designed to deceive the public.

The fraudulent website further asserts that "long queues form at ATMs after PM Narendra Modi unveiled his new project that enables people to earn up to 10,000 local rupees per day." It also deceitfully suggests that "thousands of Indians have already earned between Rs 80,000 and Rs 350,000 in their first month." The PIB has categorically denied any government announcement of such a scheme, stating, "This sensational headline is designed to lure people into sharing their personal and financial information. However, this is entirely false."

"A #FAKE website is falsely claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a project allowing citizens to earn up to ₹10,000 per day.

🔍 #PIBFactCheck

📣 The Government of India has NOT made any such announcement.

⚠️ Be cautious! Do NOT share your personal or financial information on such #websites — it can be misused by #fraudsters," the PIB said on a social media post.

PIB Fact Check emphasised the dangers posed by such fraudulent claims. The bureau advises the public not to share personal or financial details on suspicious websites. It also stresses the importance of verifying any such claims through official government sources before taking any action. "Do NOT share your personal or financial details on suspicious websites," the PIB urged, alongside the reminder, "Always verify claims through official government sources before taking action."

To help citizens identify fake government websites, the Delhi cybercrime website offers several guidelines. These include checking the website's credentials, ensuring it has a '.gov.in' extension, and avoiding sites that merely appear authentic due to official emblems like 'Áshoka' or 'Swachch Bharat'.

Additionally, legitimate government sites typically have several cross-references on official portals and social media posts, unlike fake ones lacking such endorsements. These preventative measures are vital to avoid identity theft, financial loss, and other forms of fraud.

Rise in fraudulent activities

In a related news, in March, Meta announced that it had taken action against fraudulent activity by removing over 23,000 Facebook Pages and accounts that were targeted at individuals in Brazil and India. The scammers utilised various tactics, including deepfakes, to deceive users by impersonating well-known personal finance influencers, cricket players, and business personalities from these countries. These fake accounts endorsed fraudulent investment apps and gambling websites.

The scammers lured users to messaging apps for fake "investment advice" and even created a fake website resembling the Google Play store to trick users into downloading scam gambling apps. Meta continues to work towards raising awareness about scams and has shared useful insights and tips to help users recognize and protect themselves from common online investment and payment scams.

Meta also pointed to the safety features built into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp that help users identify and avoid scams. These investment scams often trick people into putting money into fake or non-existent opportunities, with false promises of fast and guaranteed returns in areas like cryptocurrency, real estate, or stocks.