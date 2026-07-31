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ITR filing 2026 deadline today: Can freelancers report income as business income? What you need to know

ITR filing 2026 deadline today: Can freelancers report income as business income? What you need to know

Tax experts also caution that many freelancers fail to take advantage of the presumptive taxation scheme available under the Income Tax Act

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 12:07 PM IST
ITR filing 2026 deadline today: Can freelancers report income as business income? What you need to knowFreelancers, consultants and gig workers are being advised to carefully classify their income

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline approaches, freelancers, consultants and gig workers are being advised to carefully classify their income, as an incorrect declaration could invite tax notices or compliance issues. While many assume freelance income can automatically be shown as business income, tax experts say the classification depends on the nature of the work and the relationship between the taxpayer and the client.

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Business Income or Salary?

Whether freelance earnings qualify as business income depends on the actual working arrangement, according to Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax) at S K Patodia & Associates LLP. "If you work as an independent contractor with multiple clients, set your own terms and bear your own business risks, your income is likely from a business or profession. If there is an employer-employee relationship, with fixed working hours, supervision and a fixed salary, it should be treated as salary income," he told Mint.

READ THIS: ITR filing deadline today: How the 30-day verification rule lets you verify returns after July 31

Common filing mistakes

Tax experts also caution that many freelancers fail to take advantage of the presumptive taxation scheme available under the Income Tax Act. Tanna noted that eligible freelancers and gig workers with gross professional receipts within the prescribed limits often continue maintaining detailed books of accounts unnecessarily instead of opting for the simplified presumptive taxation route. On the other hand, declaring profits below the prescribed presumptive rate without maintaining proper books or undergoing an audit could lead to non-compliance, he added.

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Not every freelancer can claim business income

Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert at Navraj Global Advisors, said not every freelancer or gig worker automatically qualifies to report earnings as business income. The classification depends on the contractual arrangement, level of independence and the actual nature of services rendered, according to Mint.

Experts further advise freelancers to avoid common filing mistakes such as reporting salary as business income, selecting the wrong ITR form or ignoring income received from multiple sources. Such errors may delay tax refunds, trigger scrutiny or result in notices from the Income Tax Department.

ALSO READ: Your tax consultant made a mistake in your ITR. Can you still be penalised? ITAT Chennai ruling explains

Choosing the right ITR

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For taxpayers with business or professional income, the applicable ITR form and filing deadline differ from those of salaried individuals. Freelancers filing under ITR-3 or ITR-4 should ensure they choose the correct form based on their income profile and eligibility for presumptive taxation.

As the filing season draws to a close, tax professionals recommend reviewing employment contracts, maintaining proper documentation and seeking expert advice where necessary before classifying income. Correct reporting not only ensures compliance but also helps taxpayers avoid penalties, notices and unnecessary disputes with the tax department.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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