ITR filing 2026 deadline today: Can freelancers report income as business income? What you need to know

Whether freelance earnings qualify as business income depends on the actual working arrangement, according to Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax) at S K Patodia & Associates LLP. "If you work as an independent contractor with multiple clients, set your own terms and bear your own business risks, your income is likely from a business or profession. If there is an employer-employee relationship, with fixed working hours, supervision and a fixed salary, it should be treated as salary income," he told Mint.

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Common filing mistakes

Tax experts also caution that many freelancers fail to take advantage of the presumptive taxation scheme available under the Income Tax Act. Tanna noted that eligible freelancers and gig workers with gross professional receipts within the prescribed limits often continue maintaining detailed books of accounts unnecessarily instead of opting for the simplified presumptive taxation route. On the other hand, declaring profits below the prescribed presumptive rate without maintaining proper books or undergoing an audit could lead to non-compliance, he added.

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Not every freelancer can claim business income

Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert at Navraj Global Advisors, said not every freelancer or gig worker automatically qualifies to report earnings as business income. The classification depends on the contractual arrangement, level of independence and the actual nature of services rendered, according to Mint.

Experts further advise freelancers to avoid common filing mistakes such as reporting salary as business income, selecting the wrong ITR form or ignoring income received from multiple sources. Such errors may delay tax refunds, trigger scrutiny or result in notices from the Income Tax Department.

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Choosing the right ITR

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For taxpayers with business or professional income, the applicable ITR form and filing deadline differ from those of salaried individuals. Freelancers filing under ITR-3 or ITR-4 should ensure they choose the correct form based on their income profile and eligibility for presumptive taxation.

As the filing season draws to a close, tax professionals recommend reviewing employment contracts, maintaining proper documentation and seeking expert advice where necessary before classifying income. Correct reporting not only ensures compliance but also helps taxpayers avoid penalties, notices and unnecessary disputes with the tax department.