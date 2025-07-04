JM Financial MF launches new large & mid cap fund scheme

JM Financial Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its latest offering, the JM Large and Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed to invest in a balanced mix of large-cap and mid-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is now open for subscription from July 4 to July 18. This scheme aims to achieve long-term returns by focusing on high-quality growth stocks with robust management and corporate governance standards. It utilises the fund house’s proprietary GeeQ model, which stands for Growth of Earnings and Earnings Quality, to spot lucrative investment opportunities.

The fund's strategy is focused around maintaining liquidity, flexibility, and prudent risk management, seeking to combine the stability of large caps with the growth potential of mid caps.

Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at JM Financial Asset Management, highlights the fund’s approach: "Our Large & Mid Cap Fund offers the size and resilience of India’s biggest companies and the vitality of its emerging midcaps." He continues, "We aim to deliver growth with lower volatility, reflecting the broader opportunity across sectors like auto ancillaries, defence, and quick service restaurants."

The scheme will be managed by Asit Bhandarkar and Deepak Gupta, with Ruchi Fozdar overseeing the debt portion. JM Financial Mutual Fund currently manages over ₹13,869 crore in assets, with a substantial presence across equity, debt, and hybrid schemes.

Asit Bhandarkar, Senior Fund Manager – Equity, describes the fund as "more than just a scheme — it’s a strategic allocation that seeks midcap-like returns with large-cap-like risks. Our disciplined investment approach and experienced fund management team are key to navigating volatility and building a resilient portfolio." The fund is expected to reduce portfolio volatility while still aiming for higher returns.