Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Exclusive Solitaire credit card, here are the benefits

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched the Solitaire Credit Card, an exclusive offering for its high-value clients as part of the bank's new Solitaire programme. This invite-only card aims to cater to the affluent segment of India, providing high credit limits, no annual fees, and a range of benefits, including unlimited lounge access for cardholders and their guests.

Notably, the card offers 10% Airmiles on travel expenditures made through Kotak Unbox and 3% on other eligible purchases. Additionally, users can earn up to ₹1 lakh in Airmiles per statement cycle in accelerated categories, which can be redeemed for flights, hotels, or transferred to various loyalty programmes.

The Solitaire programme is designed to recognise and serve India's affluent families by providing personalised services and a seamless banking experience. Members receive pre-approved credit lines up to ₹8 crore across various loan products and credit facilities.

A significant focus of the programme is on 'family-first' banking, with shared limits and specific solutions for professionals and entrepreneurs. "Solitaire is our response to affluent customers who feel underserved by traditional banking," stated Rohit Bhasin, President and Head of Affluent, NRI, and Business Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This strategic move by Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to strengthen its position within the growing market of affluent individuals in India. With dedicated relationship managers and an integrated approach to banking, the Solitaire programme seeks to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.

Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards at Kotak Mahindra Bank, highlighted the card's value proposition, stating, "This card doesn’t just reward you—it respects your journey." Through the Solitaire programme, the bank expects to address the specific needs of affluent clients who have been seeking more recognition and tailored services.