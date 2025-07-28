Kotak MF launches new fund for investors: All you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak Mutual Fund) has introduced the Kotak Active Momentum Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that will be open for subscription from July 29 to August 12. This fund aims to attract investors interested in stocks demonstrating strong earnings growth. Utilising an in-house model that merges earnings and sales growth with analyst ratings, the fund will strategically select stocks from the top 250 companies by market capitalisation. A notable feature is its portfolio, which will hold 40–50 stocks, regularly rebalanced to maintain optimal performance. Investors are advised to start with a minimum investment of ₹5,000.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, emphasised the fund's strategy of focusing on earnings over mere price trends, stating, "Markets are a slave to earnings. Historically, earnings have outperformed price across both bull and bear phases."

The introduction of the Kotak Active Momentum Fund reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing innovative investment solutions. However, potential investors are encouraged to consult financial advisers to ensure the scheme aligns with their financial goals, as Kotak Mutual Fund has not guaranteed any specific returns from this new offering.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, operational since 1998, currently manages over 72.88 lakh investor folios, offering a variety of equity, debt, and hybrid schemes. As part of its strategic growth, the company maintains a presence in 95 cities with 106 branches.