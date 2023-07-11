Last day to apply for higher pension: Keep these documents ready while applying for higher EPS

Today is the last day for employees to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). This time experts believe that the deadline is unlikely to be extended. Hence, this might be your last opportunity to apply for a higher pension.

If you wish to opt for a higher pension, completing the application process before the deadline is important. Eligible employees should remember the following while applying.

Eligibility: Those who retired before September 1, 2014, are eligible. Secondly, if you have exercised the joint option under para 11(3) of EPS-95 while continuing to be a member of the EPS-95, is eligible. Thirdly, employees and employers who together contributed to EPS on salaries while exceeding the wage ceiling or limit of Rs 5000 or 6000 are eligible for higher pensions.

Documents Required: You will require a UAN (Universal Account Number), an Aadhaar card, and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. You need to have EPS numbers and details of EPF from all previous employers, which should have the dates of joining and exiting from EPS for each employer.

Additionally, you may be required to upload more documents while applying. For instance, you may require a joint request and undertaking of the employer under paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952 (if applicable). Suppose you cannot provide proof of permission under para 26(6). In that case, you can use alternate documents such as wage details submitted by the employer, salary slips/letters from the employer, or a letter from the PF office indicating PF contribution on higher wages. You must have a copy of the provident fund passbook. You need to confirm by clicking on self-declaration. Basically, you need to confirm that you will pay the differential amount (along with interest) through your last employer in case of a shortfall.

Points to note

If your provident fund account is in deficit and does not contain enough funds, in such a case, you will have to pay the amount from your bank account.

You’ll be given three months time period to give consent to the transfer of the additional due amount.