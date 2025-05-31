Ladki Bahin Yojana under fire as govt employees caught claiming Rs 1,500 aid illegally

Maharashtra's 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme is under intense scrutiny following revelations by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. Over 2,200 government employees were found to have illegally benefited from the scheme, which is intended to empower women by providing a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is specifically designed for women aged 21-65 years with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, thereby excluding government employees whose income exceeds this threshold. The state government is now committed to ensuring that only eligible individuals receive these benefits.

The discovery emerged from a comprehensive verification process spearheaded by the WCD department. In collaboration with the General Administration Department and the Information Technology Department, the state utilised the Sevaarth system to cross-verify data from approximately two lakh applications. This rigorous process uncovered 2,289 ineligible beneficiaries.

Minister Tatkare affirmed, "After scrutinising nearly 2 lakh applications, 2,289 government employees were found to be the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. After realising this, such beneficiaries are not being given the benefit of the scheme."

"लाभार्थ्यांची पडताळणी" ही कोणत्याही योजनेच्या अंमलबजावणीतील सर्वसाधारण व नियमित प्रक्रिया आहे. मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेच्या अंमलबजावणीतही ही प्रक्रिया राबवली जाते. या प्रक्रियेत सेवार्थ मधील जवळपास २ लाख अर्जांची पडताळणी केल्यानंतर त्यात सुमारे २२८९ सरकारी कर्मचाऱ्यांनी… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) May 30, 2025

Maharashtra's government intends to make the verification of beneficiaries a routine procedure to prevent future occurrences of ineligible individuals receiving benefits. Tatkare reiterated the government's dedication, stating, "The government is committed to ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and will continue to scrutinise applications for this." This move is part of a broader strategy to maintain the integrity of the scheme and ensure it serves its intended purpose effectively.

With an annual budgetary outlay of Rs 36,000 crore, the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme has raised concerns about fiscal sustainability. Maharashtra's debt is projected to rise to Rs 9.36 lakh crore, with annual interest payments expected to exceed Rs 64,000 crore. These financial pressures have intensified the need to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries from the scheme to alleviate the strain on the state's finances.

Launched in August 2024, ahead of the November assembly polls, the scheme was seen as a major factor in the Mahayuti government's electoral success. However, its implementation has been criticised for the undue burden it places on the state exchequer. As the government navigates these fiscal challenges, the emphasis remains on ensuring that the scheme supports its intended recipients without compromising the state's financial health.

Mahayuti leaders attribute part of their electoral success to the scheme, yet they acknowledge the financial strain it imposes. The Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite its noble intentions, requires stringent oversight to ensure its long-term viability and effectiveness in empowering women across Maharashtra.

The ongoing efforts to regularise the verification process and exclude ineligible government employees underscore the state's commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility while striving to uplift economically disadvantaged women. As the scrutiny continues, the state aims to balance the scheme's objectives with its financial realities. The government is also exploring additional measures to streamline the process further, ensuring transparency and accountability at every step.