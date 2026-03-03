Middle East flight cancellations: Check refund procedures for cancelled flights amid ongoing airspace disruptions

Iran-Israel: Flight cancellations across cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama are causing continued disruption for international travellers following ongoing airspace issues in the Middle East. Nearly 80 international flights were called off at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning as airlines faced operational challenges amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. Some carriers, including Emirates, have begun partially restoring services to and from parts of the region. An official confirmed that 36 outgoing and 44 incoming international flights were cancelled at the airport.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have introduced refund and rescheduling policies for affected passengers. Authorities recommend frequent checks of airline websites and official social media channels, and advise against travelling to airports without prior confirmation of flight status.

Dubai airports

Dubai Airports has begun a gradual resumption of services, though restrictions remain. In an official statement, Dubai Airports said: “Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited restoration of operations will begin this evening, March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).” Limited flights are operating, and passengers are strongly encouraged to stay updated, as further changes are possible.

Advertisement

Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to… pic.twitter.com/Ui4ZYbuRJ2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2026

Air India and IndiGo

Passengers affected by cancellations with Air India can either reschedule or request a refund. As per Air India’s latest update: “For bookings made on or before February 28, 2026, with travel originally planned up to March 5, 2026, you can: reschedule your flight at no additional charge, or request a full refund to your original form of payment.” Applications for refunds may be submitted via the airline’s online portal.

Advertisement

#TravelAdvisory



As part of our commitment to your safety and convenience, Air India is extending full flexibility if your travel to/from the Middle East is impacted due to the ongoing situation.



For bookings made on or before 28 February 2026, with travel originally planned… — Air India (@airindia) March 1, 2026

IndiGo is offering extended flexibility on bookings impacted by the situation. The airline stated: “We are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.” Passengers can apply for refunds directly through the IndiGo website.

Travel Advisory



We have continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations. After reviewing the latest operational inputs, we are taking the course that we believe is most responsible at this time, purely in the… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 2, 2026

Emirates, Etihad, Qatar

Emirates passengers whose flights are cancelled may either rebook or request a refund. According to Emirates: “If you are booked to travel before or on March 5, you can rebook or request a refund. The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational updates on http://emirates.com

and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.” Passengers should use the airline’s official channels to submit refund requests.

Advertisement

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March.



The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational… pic.twitter.com/DwrsOPbv08 — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 2, 2026

Those flying with Etihad Airways are advised that all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Wednesday, March 4. Refunds for Etihad flights until March 7 can be requested through the airline’s online refund form or via travel agents. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring developments and has organised special arrangements to assist stranded travellers.

Qatar Airways has also outlined options for affected customers. The airline announced: “If you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between February 28 and March 10, 2026, you are eligible for: complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or a refund of the unused value of your ticket.” Refund procedures are available through the Qatar Airways website.

Booking assistance



If you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 10 March 2026, you are eligible for:



Complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or a refund of the unused value of your ticket.



We are experiencing… Advertisement March 2, 2026

As the situation remains fluid, passengers are urged to act promptly to secure refunds or alternative travel arrangements. Authorities and airlines continue to assess regional developments and update procedures accordingly. Travellers are reminded to monitor official sources for the most recent information regarding flight operations and refund policies.