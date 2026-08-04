Missing PF account? Here's how EPFO's service history can save taxpayers time and hassle

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EPFO's Service History feature

The Service History feature is a new facility available on EPFO's upgraded Unified Member Portal. It displays a member's complete employment history linked to their UAN, including previous and current employers, dates of joining and exit, and EPF, as well as Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) service records in one place.

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How can this feature help taxpayers find an old PF account?

If you've switched jobs multiple times, the feature allows you to check whether all your previous employers and service periods are reflected in your UAN. If an employer or employment period is missing, it could indicate that an old PF account has not been linked properly. This helps members identify forgotten or unlinked accounts before filing withdrawal or transfer requests.

How do you access the Service History feature?

Follow these steps:

Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN and password.

Complete OTP authentication through your registered mobile number.

Open the Service History section.

Review your employment records and download them, if required.

What should you check in your Service History?

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Members should verify:

Previous and current employer details.

Dates of joining and exit.

EPF and EPS membership records.

Missing employment periods.

Incorrect personal or service details.

What if your old PF account is still missing?

If an earlier employer or PF account does not appear in the Service History:

Contact your previous employer to verify your Member ID or earlier UAN.

Ask the employer to update or retrieve the missing records through the EPFO employer portal.

If required, use EPFO's Aadhaar-based E-PRAAPTI platform to trace forgotten PF accounts and link them to your current UAN.

ALSO READ: Over 1 lakh EPFO subscribers set for automatic PF refunds as Centre verifies dormant accounts: Report

Why is this feature important?

Accurate service records are essential for:

PF withdrawals.

Automatic PF transfers.

Pension eligibility.

Faster claim settlement.

Maintaining continuity of service across multiple employers.

A consolidated employment history also reduces dependence on physical records from former employers and makes it easier to identify discrepancies before they become claim-related issues.