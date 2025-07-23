Motilal Oswal MF launches new fund: All you need to know

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has introduced its Special Opportunities Fund, targeting companies facing unique transitions such as restructuring, mergers, or disruptive shifts.“The fund targets investors who want to benefit from special situations and market transitions,” said Prateek Agrawal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC. Meanwhile, Fund Manager Ajay Khandelwal emphasised, “Corporate actions and policy shifts will continue to create opportunities that can disrupt markets.” The NFO opens on 25 July and closes on 8 August, with continuous sale and repurchase from 21 August. This fund aims to capture the essence of market changes and leverage them for potential gains.

Following the Quality, Growth, Longevity, and Price (QGLP) framework, this equity scheme aims for long-term capital growth by focusing on niche transitions and potential market dislocations. The benchmark is the Nifty 500 Total Return Index, and stock selection combines both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Managed by Ajay Khandelwal, Atul Mehra, and Bhalchandra Shinde on equities, and Rakesh Shetty on debt, the fund leverages over three decades of Motilal Oswal AMC’s experience in Indian equities. It seeks to capitalise on structural reforms, rising manufacturing activity, and expanding exports.

Motilal Oswal AMC currently handles mutual funds, AIFs, and portfolio management services for investors both in India and abroad. The fund’s diversified approach aims to mitigate risks while maximizing potential returns, making it a compelling choice for investors.