Multiple UANs? Here's how to merge them and avoid delays in PF withdrawals

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers who have switched jobs over the years may unknowingly end up with more than one Universal Account Number (UAN). While a UAN is designed to remain the same throughout an employee's working life, duplicate UANs can be generated due to employer errors, incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) details or administrative lapses. If not resolved, multiple UANs can delay provident fund (PF) transfers, withdrawals and pension-related claims. With the revamped EPFO 3.0 portal offering easier account management, subscribers are encouraged to consolidate their PF accounts under a single active UAN.

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Why do duplicate UANs get created?

A UAN is a unique 12-digit number assigned to every EPF member and is meant to stay unchanged even when an employee changes jobs. However, duplicate UANs may be created if a new employer generates a fresh UAN instead of linking the employee's existing one. In some cases, mismatches in Aadhaar, PAN, date of birth or other KYC details may also lead to the creation of another UAN. Although employees receive a new Member ID with every new employer, all such Member IDs should be linked to a single UAN.

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How can you merge multiple UANs?

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EPFO allows members to resolve duplicate UANs through two methods. The first option is to send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in mentioning both the active and duplicate UANs. After verification, the EPFO blocks the older UAN while retaining the latest active one. Members can then submit an online transfer request to move the PF balance from the old account to the active account.

The second option is to request the employer to initiate the transfer process. During verification, EPFO's system identifies duplicate UANs, deactivates the older one and links the previous Member ID to the active UAN. This ensures that all past PF accumulations are consolidated into one account.

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The revamped EPFO 3.0 portal has also introduced the Member Service History feature under the Online Services section. This enables members to view all their previous and current employment records, corresponding Member IDs and the status of earlier transfer claims. If an old PF account has not been transferred, members can submit a Service Transfer Claim through Form 13 directly from the portal. Alternatively, subscribers can also use the Request for Transfer of Account option under the Online Services menu to initiate the transfer.

Why should you merge your PF accounts?

Merging duplicate UANs offers several benefits. It consolidates retirement savings into one account, making it easier to manage the corpus and helping members qualify for higher advance withdrawals or final settlement amounts. It also preserves continuous service history, which is crucial for Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) benefits. Under EPS rules, at least 10 years of eligible service is required to receive a monthly pension after retirement.

Consolidating PF accounts can also help members avoid tax deducted at source (TDS) issues that may arise in certain cases of premature PF settlement. In addition, it ensures uninterrupted coverage under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, which currently offers insurance benefits of up to ₹7 lakh to eligible EPF members.

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Things to check before initiating a transfer

Before initiating a transfer or merger request, EPFO advises subscribers to verify that their Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details and mobile number linked to the UAN are updated. Since the EPFO portal is currently undergoing upgrades under EPFO 3.0, some online services may experience temporary delays. Members can monitor the progress of their transfer request through the Track Claim Status option available on the EPFO member portal, ensuring that all previous PF balances are successfully merged into a single active account.