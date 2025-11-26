New labour laws: How your in-hand salary vs retirement corpus will see a massive shift

India’s long-awaited Labour Codes, covering Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations and Occupational Safety, officially came into effect on November 21, 2025, setting off the most sweeping salary restructuring exercise seen in decades. While the new laws aim to modernise compliance and strengthen worker protection, their most immediate and noticeable impact will be on employees’ take-home pay and long-term retirement corpus. For millions of salaried individuals, the new structure creates a striking contrast: lower monthly in-hand salary but a significantly larger retirement nest egg.

This shift stems from one transformative change at the core of the Labour Codes: the government has introduced a uniform and standardised definition of “wages.” This single recalibration affects how employees’ salaries are structured and how contributions to the provident fund (PF), gratuity and the National Pension System (NPS) are computed.

Tax Buddy founder Sujit Bangar explains that while employees may initially be disappointed to see their net salary fall, the long-term gain is enormous—often to the tune of more than Rs 2.13 crore over a working lifetime. To demonstrate the mechanics of this shift, Bangar outlines a simple illustration.

Take the case of a 30-year-old employee with a cost-to-company (CTC) of Rs 12 lakh. Previously, the employee’s basic salary typically accounted for around 35% of CTC, with the remainder scattered across allowances. Since PF contributions are calculated as a proportion of basic pay, both employer and employee PF contributions stayed relatively low. This system offered employees a higher take-home salary but suppressed the growth of PF and NPS—two key pillars of retirement security.

Under the new Labour Codes, this structural approach changes entirely. The law now requires that basic salary must constitute at least 50% of the total CTC, automatically increasing PF and NPS outflows. As a result, allowances shrink, flexibility reduces, and statutory deductions rise—leading to a lower take-home salary, but higher mandatory savings.

Bangar breaks this down numerically:

Under the old system, combined PF contributions were around Rs 7,200 per month.

Under the new wage structure, PF rises to Rs 12,000 per month, adding Rs 4,800 extra each month to the employee’s PF balance.

Because NPS is also linked to basic pay, contributions to NPS increase in the same proportion, providing an additional long-term savings boost.

Over a 30-year period, this incremental change compounds into substantial wealth. PF alone builds an additional Rs 1.24 crore, while NPS contributes around Rs 1.07 crore more. As a result, an employee’s total retirement corpus jumps from Rs 3.46 crore to Rs 5.77 crore, solely because of the new wage structure.

Bangar highlights a crucial behavioural insight: voluntary savings tend to be inconsistent. Mutual fund SIPs often stop within three to five years, fixed deposits are routinely broken, and self-driven investing requires discipline that many struggle to sustain. PF and NPS, however, are automatic, compulsory and deduction-linked, ensuring uninterrupted long-term compounding—exactly what builds substantial retirement wealth.

India’s new labour laws will reduce your in-hand salary



But they will silently add ₹2.13 crore to your retirement corpus



Here’s how👇 pic.twitter.com/9eJU7hxFBu — Sujit Bangar (@sujit_bangar) November 25, 2025

Change in wages, PF and gratuity

Niyati Shah, Vertical Head – Personal Tax at 1 Finance, explains that employers will now need to rework salary structures because basic salary plus dearness allowance must form at least 50% of the total wages. Since many employees currently operate with a basic ranging from 25% to 40% of CTC, most will see an upward revision in the basic component and an equivalent rise in PF and gratuity calculations. The CTC, however, stays the same.

The direct result is a dip in take-home pay, since higher basic pay means PF at 12% of basic becomes costlier for both employee and employer. To maintain the stated CTC, employers will adjust allowances—such as HRA, special allowance or travel allowances—downwards. More of the salary package now shifts into long-term, compulsory savings instead of monthly disposable income.

While the short-term pain is real, the long-term advantages are substantial. Employees stand to gain from higher PF accumulation, larger gratuity payouts, better social security coverage and a more robust retirement foundation. Employers, on the other hand, must revamp payroll systems, redesign compensation structures and communicate transparently to help employees understand the rationale.

Ultimately, the new Labour Codes aim to align India with global wage and retirement protection standards. Though employees may initially feel the strain of reduced take-home salary, the reforms promise greater financial security, stronger retirement planning and a more equitable salary structure in the years ahead.