New railway ticket rules: IRCTC floats new Tatkal ticket rules with Aadhaar verification

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a significant update to its Tatkal ticket booking system, incorporating e-Aadhaar authentication to enhance the booking process. This change, announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 3, 2025, aims to ensure genuine users secure confirmed tickets efficiently.

Advertisement

Related Articles

By submitting Aadhaar numbers along with demographic or biometric details to the UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository, the authenticity of the ticket applicants is verified, potentially reducing fraudulent bookings. This step is expected to streamline the process and increase trust among passengers.

Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets.



This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2025

In addition to the new authentication process, IRCTC has detailed a step-by-step guide for booking Tatkal tickets on its platform. Users need to log into the IRCTC website, select their travel details, and choose the Tatkal option from the quota dropdown menu. The process involves entering passenger details, including age, gender, and berth preferences, and completing the booking by selecting a payment option. The Tatkal booking window opens one day prior to the journey, at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes. This ensures that travelers can plan their trips efficiently and avoid last-minute hassles, providing a seamless experience.

Advertisement

The introduction of Aadhaar verification marks a strategic move by IRCTC to bolster its ticketing system against misuse. Tatkal charges, levied in addition to normal ticket prices, are set at 10% for second class and 30% for other classes, with specific minimum and maximum fees. For instance, charges for AC 3 Tier range between Rs 300 and Rs 400, while executive class tickets incur fees from Rs. 400 to Rs. 500. This structured pricing is designed to ensure that the Tatkal service remains accessible yet cost-effective, providing a viable option for urgent travel needs. The transparency in pricing further aids passengers in making informed decisions.

Cancellations for Tatkal tickets must be processed online. Notably, confirmed Tatkal e-tickets can be cancelled up to 30 minutes before departure, but no refunds are provided for these cancellations. In contrast, RAC and waitlisted Tatkal tickets are eligible for refunds according to general railway rules. Payment options for booking include Net Banking, credit/debit cards, IRCTC eWallet, UPI, and wallets like Paytm and Amazon Pay, offering flexibility to users. This variety of payment methods ensures that users can choose the most convenient option for their transactions, enhancing user satisfaction.

Advertisement

How to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC portal

Booking a Tatkal ticket on the IRCTC website requires swift action and accuracy. Follow these steps for a seamless booking experience:

Step 1: Go to IRCTC’s official website and log in using your registered username and password.

Step 2: Fill in your departure and destination stations, date of travel, and preferred travel class.

Step 3: In the quota dropdown, choose the "Tatkal" option. A list of trains for the selected route will then be displayed.

Step 4: Choose your preferred train and travel class. You’ll find the quota selection option next to the list of trains.

Step 5: Click on the “Book Now” button beside the train and class of your choice to proceed with Tatkal booking.

Step 6: Enter passenger details such as name (up to 16 characters), age, gender, berth preference, and meal choice.

Step 7: Fill in the captcha code and provide a mobile number to receive SMS updates on your booking or cancellation.

Step 8: Click on the “Continue” button. The system will show ticket fare (inclusive of GST and convenience charges), along with seat availability.

Step 9: After verifying all details, click “Continue” again to move to the payment stage.

Advertisement

Step 10: Choose a payment method from the list of available gateways.

Step 11: Click on “Pay & Book” to be redirected to your chosen bank's payment page.

Once the payment is completed successfully, your ticket will be confirmed and a confirmation message (VRM) will be sent via SMS to the mobile number you provided during booking.

IRCTC faces competition from platforms like Ixigo and MakeMyTrip, which offer similar services, including ticket confirmation guarantees and refunds. These competitors are adopting advanced technologies to enhance user experience, pushing IRCTC to innovate continually. The e-Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal bookings is a reflection of IRCTC’s commitment to improve security and customer satisfaction in a competitive market. By integrating these new features, IRCTC aims to maintain its position as a leading service provider in the railway sector, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of its passengers effectively.