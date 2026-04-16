No DA hike yet: Is the salary component applicable to all salaried employees?

The delay in the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central government employees and pensioners has sparked concern and protests across the country, as lakhs of beneficiaries await clarity on their revised pay. The DA revision, due from January 1, 2026, is typically announced in March, but remains pending even as April progresses.

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As of mid-April 2026, the Centre has not announced the DA revision due from January 1, 2026. This is unusual, as the first revision of the year is typically announced around March, often coinciding with the Holi period.

Currently, DA stands at 58% of basic pay, and expectations are for a 2% hike to 60%. However, the absence of an official notification has led to uncertainty among government employees and pensioners.

The delay is particularly notable as this would be the first DA revision after the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission on December 31, 2025, raising expectations of a timely update.

Protests by employee unions

The delay has triggered protests across the country. The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) organised demonstrations on April 16, demanding immediate release of the pending DA/DR installment.

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In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, the union stated that employees would hold workplace demonstrations and submit resolutions pressing for the announcement. Their key demand is the immediate declaration of DA/DR effective January 1, 2026, along with arrears.

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Is DA for every salaried employees?

DA is not a universal salary component—it is specifically applicable to Central and state government employees, public sector staff, and pensioners, and does not extend to private sector employees.

Dearness Allowance is designed as an inflation-linked component to protect purchasing power. It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and revised twice a year—typically in March and September—based on movements in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It is also fully taxable under the Income Tax Act.

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Protests by employee unions

The delay has triggered protests across the country. The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) organised demonstrations on April 16, demanding immediate release of the pending DA/DR installment.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, the union stated that employees would hold workplace demonstrations and submit resolutions pressing for the announcement. Their key demand is the immediate declaration of DA/DR effective January 1, 2026, along with arrears.

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Why the delay matters

The DA revision impacts over 1.2 crore beneficiaries, including nearly 50 lakh Central government employees and 65–70 lakh pensioners. For many households, DA is a crucial component that helps offset inflation and maintain real income levels.

Even though arrears are typically paid once the hike is approved, the delay affects short-term cash flows, making it harder for households to manage rising expenses.

A 2%–3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) can lead to a noticeable rise in monthly salaries of central government employees across pay levels. For instance, employees with a basic pay ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1.5 lakh could see monthly increments between ₹500 and ₹4,500, depending on the hike percentage. At a 2% DA increase, salary gains range from ₹500 to ₹3,000, while a 3% hike pushes the increase higher, from ₹750 to ₹4,500. The impact scales directly with basic pay, meaning higher-paid employees benefit more in absolute terms, improving overall take-home income amid inflationary pressures.

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Possible reasons behind the delay

While there has been no official explanation, experts attribute the delay to a mix of administrative and policy-related factors. These may include procedural timelines, alignment with the new financial year, and potential linkage with broader compensation reforms under the proposed 8th Pay Commission.

Employee bodies have also been pushing for structural changes, such as merging DA with basic pay as interim relief amid rising inflation.

Broader pay revision demands

The DA delay comes at a time when employee unions have submitted recommendations for the 8th Pay Commission. Key proposals include raising the minimum basic salary to ₹69,000 (from ₹18,000), revising the fitment factor, increasing allowances, and improving pension benefits.

However, these remain proposals, with no formal announcement yet from the government.