No refund, higher tax: Govt lists consequences if you miss PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline

The income tax department has once again extended the window for PAN-Aadhaar linking. Now the required documents must be linked by June 30, 2023.

However, failing to link PAN card with Aadhaar card by new deadline can have huge repercussions. According to the income tax department, if someone thinks of linking both the documents post July 1, 2023, PAN card holders will be left with an invalid PAN.

Following are the consequences you have to face for not linking PAN with Aadhaar:

PAN Card will become inoperative

You can’t file ITR with PAN

No tax refund will be made against such PAN cards

You won’t be able to get pending returns

You will have to pay a higher tax



However, users can link both the cards by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000.

The income tax department further stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date. PAN card can be linked with Aadhaar card by the following link https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar.



Here’s why PAN-Aadhaar linking is important



The Tax department of India made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN to address the issue of duplication of PANs. The IT Department identified cases where one person had multiple PANs, or where one PAN number was allotted to multiple individuals. This resulted in inaccuracies in the tax collection process and made it difficult to identify and track taxpayers. So in order to establish a robust method of de-duplication of the PAN database, Aadhaar- PAN linking was made mandatory.



After linking Aadhaar with PAN, the government can verify the identity of taxpayers, prevent tax evasion, and ensure compliance with tax laws as Aadhaar holds the unique identification number and biometric data of Indian residents. In addition, linking Aadhaar with PAN further also helps in eliminating fake and duplicate PANs, thereby increasing the efficiency of the tax system.

