Old Pension Scheme comeback? Why more employees are getting another chance to opt for OPS

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was replaced by the National Pension System (NPS) for most Central government employees from January 1, 2004, is making a limited comeback for select categories of employees. Recent decisions by the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government have widened opportunities for eligible employees to opt for the guaranteed pension scheme under specific conditions.

Advertisement

The latest development follows a June 22, 2026 communication from the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), which clarified that eligible compassionate ground appointees who had applied for appointment on or before January 1, 2004, but joined government service after the National Pension System came into force, could be covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, effectively allowing them to opt for the Old Pension Scheme.

Many compassionate ground appointees had submitted their applications before the NPS cut-off date but completed the recruitment process only after January 1, 2004. Consequently, despite applying when the OPS was still in force, they were automatically brought under the NPS because of their date of joining.

Centre's clarification

The Centre's clarification has already begun to see implementation. On July 7, 2026, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) directed its laboratories and institutes to implement the decision. As CSIR is a Central Autonomous Body (CAB), its move is being viewed as a potential template for other autonomous organisations that may decide to extend the same benefit to similarly placed employees.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Changed jobs before 10 years? Here's what happens to your EPS money under the new pension scheme

However, the Centre's clarification does not automatically apply to all Central Autonomous Bodies. Each organisation will have to independently adopt or endorse the decision before eligible employees can exercise the OPS option.

Part of a broader policy trend

The latest clarification builds on an earlier decision taken by the Central government in March 2023, when it allowed a specific category of Central government employees to switch from the NPS to the OPS. The benefit was extended to employees whose recruitment advertisements had been issued before January 1, 2004, but who joined service only after the NPS became operational.

The principle behind both decisions is similar: employees whose recruitment process began under the old pension regime should not be disadvantaged solely because appointments were delayed due to administrative reasons.

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh adopts a similar approach

A comparable move has also been made by the Andhra Pradesh government. In a circular issued on July 13, 2026, the state announced a one-time option for certain employees covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to switch to the Old Pension Scheme.

The benefit is available to employees recruited through advertisements or notifications issued before September 1, 2004, but who joined government service on or after that date when the CPS came into effect in the state. Employees opting for the OPS must exercise the option within the prescribed period, and the decision will be final and irrevocable.

MUST READ: Pension options: Andhra Pradesh gives select employees one-time option to switch to Old Pension Scheme

OPS, NPS and UPS: What's the difference?

The recent developments also highlight the differences between India's three pension frameworks. Under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), employees receive a guaranteed pension equal to 50% of their last drawn salary along with Dearness Allowance, without making any contribution during service. In contrast, the National Pension System (NPS) is a market-linked, contributory scheme in which employees contribute 10% of basic pay and DA, while the government contributes 14%, making retirement benefits dependent on market performance. The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) combines features of both models, requiring a 10% employee contribution and an 18.5% government contribution while guaranteeing a pension of 50% of the average basic pay drawn during the last 12 months of service, along with inflation indexation and family pension benefits.

Advertisement

Is OPS access gradually widening?

The latest measures suggest governments are addressing specific recruitment-related anomalies rather than restoring the Old Pension Scheme universally. The benefits remain confined to clearly defined categories of employees who satisfy prescribed eligibility conditions, and implementation in Central Autonomous Bodies depends on individual organisations adopting the Centre's decision.

For the vast majority of Central government employees who joined service after January 1, 2004, the NPS continues to remain the default retirement framework, while the UPS offers an alternative for eligible employees. Even so, the growing number of policy exceptions indicates a gradual effort to resolve long-pending cases where employees believe they were disadvantaged by the timing of recruitment rather than by changes in pension policy.

MUST READ: NPS PRIDE-Disha launched: New PFRDA tool lets subscribers compare SIP-like pension fund returns