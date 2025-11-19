PM-KISAN 21st instalment: PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr for over 9 cr farmers; how to check payment status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 19, released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during an event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. More than Rs 18,000 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of over nine crore farmers across the country, continuing the government’s push for seamless income support to small and marginal cultivators.

Launched in 2019, PM-KISAN has grown into one of India’s largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programmes. The scheme provides ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmers, delivered in three instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months. Payments are deposited straight into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the central DBT system, minimising delays and leakages.

The previous, 20th instalment of the scheme was released on August 2, 2025, when the Prime Minister transferred around Rs 20,500 crore to the accounts of 9.7 crore beneficiaries. Since inception, the programme has disbursed more than Rs 3.9 lakh crore to nearly 11 crore farmer families, making it one of the most extensive rural income-support initiatives ever implemented in India.

Who is eligible to receive the 21st instalment?

Farmers must meet several criteria to be included in the beneficiary list:

Their landholding details must be correctly registered on the PM-KISAN portal.

Their bank accounts must be Aadhaar-seeded.

eKYC must be completed, as the government has made it mandatory for all future instalments.

Farm families with valid land ownership records are considered eligible. Information such as the farmer’s or spouse’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account details and mobile number is required during enrolment.

How to check PM-KISAN payment status

Farmers can check whether the 21st instalment has reached their account using any of the following steps:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘Know Your Status’ or ‘Beneficiary List’

Enter your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Complete OTP verification to view the latest update

The PM-KISAN portal and mobile app typically display real-time updates on beneficiary details, payment timelines and eKYC completion status. Banks also send SMS alerts once the instalment is credited.

eKYC: Mandatory for Future Installments

To enhance transparency and accuracy of payments, the Centre has mandated completion of electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC). Farmers can complete eKYC in three ways:

OTP-based eKYC on the PM-KISAN portal

Biometric eKYC at nearby Common Service Centres (CSCs) or State Seva Kendras

Face authentication via the PM-KISAN mobile app

Why PM-KISAN matters

With agriculture supporting nearly half of India’s workforce, PM-KISAN has emerged as a critical safety net for farming households, especially during periods of weather uncertainty, crop loss or rising input costs. The assured quarterly transfer allows families to manage routine expenses, invest in inputs and stabilise cash flows.

As the 21st instalment reaches beneficiaries, the scheme continues to reinforce the government’s long-term commitment to strengthening rural incomes and improving financial inclusion among India’s farming communities.