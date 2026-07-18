PM-KISAN 24th instalment: How to check payment status, eligibility and other key details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme provides eligible farmer families with direct financial assistance to help meet agricultural and household expenses. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive ₹6,000 annually, enabling them to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other farm inputs while supporting day-to-day needs.

The Centre has not yet announced the release date for the 24th PM-KISAN instalment. Beneficiaries are advised to keep their records updated and regularly check the official portal to avoid delays in receiving the next payment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How to check PM-KISAN payment status

Farmers can track the status of their instalment through the official PM-KISAN portal (https://pmkisan.gov.in).

To check the payment status:

Visit the PM-KISAN website.

Under the 'Farmers Corner' section, click on 'Know Your Status'.

Enter your registration number and the captcha code, then click 'Get Data'.

The portal will display details such as payment status, instalment history and eligibility.

If you do not know your registration number, click 'Know Your Registration No.' and enter your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number. After OTP verification, your registration number will be displayed, allowing you to access your payment details.

PM-KISAN benefits

Launched by the Central government, the PM-KISAN scheme provides ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmer families in three equal instalments of ₹2,000, generally released every four months.

Advertisement

The financial assistance is transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, ensuring quicker and more transparent disbursal.

How the payment process works

Before each instalment is released, beneficiary details undergo multiple levels of verification.

State and Union Territory governments upload the details of eligible farmers on the PM-KISAN portal. Farmers can also register through authorised local officials, including Patwaris, revenue officials and other designated authorities, by submitting the required documents.

The data is then verified by state authorities and processed through agencies such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and participating banks.

After verification is completed, State Nodal Officers initiate the fund transfer request. PFMS generates the fund transfer order, following which the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare authorises the payment. The funds are then credited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts, with the process monitored by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Advertisement

Beneficiaries should ensure that their Aadhaar details, bank account information and e-KYC are up to date, as discrepancies in these records can delay the release of future PM-KISAN instalments.