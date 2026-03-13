PM-KISAN installment today: 22nd payout to be disbursed today, over Rs 18,640 cr to reach 9.32 cr farmer families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today, Friday, 13 March 2026. The latest transfer, totalling more than Rs 18,640 crore, will be credited directly to the bank accounts of over 9.32 crore farmer families nationwide through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This disbursal marks a significant step in the ongoing government initiative to provide financial support to the agricultural community and coincides with the introduction of streamlined e-KYC procedures to encourage wider participation.

The PM-KISAN scheme provides eligible small and marginal farmers with Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. These payments are intended to assist with the purchase of seeds, fertilisers, agricultural equipment, and other farm-related needs. The 22nd instalment includes specific attention to women farmers, with more than 2.15 crore women beneficiaries set to receive financial assistance in this round. The scheme has continued to expand its reach since its inception, as documented by government figures.

Eligibility for the scheme requires farmers to complete an updated electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process. The government recently launched a face-authentication-based mobile app to simplify this procedure, allowing farmers to complete e-KYC from home without needing an OTP or biometric device. This measure aims to remove barriers to participation and ensure timely benefit distribution.

For farmers preferring alternative verification, OTP-based e-KYC remains available on the official PM-KISAN portal, while biometric e-KYC can be completed at Common Service Centres (CSCs). According to the PM-KISAN website, "eKYC is mandatory for all PM Kisan-registered farmers. OTP-based eKYC is provided on the PM Kisan portal and nearest CSC centers can be contacted for biometric eKYC." These steps are designed to increase security and accuracy in beneficiary selection.

Beneficiaries seeking to confirm their status or inclusion in the scheme can do so by visiting the PM-KISAN portal. By accessing the 'Farmers Corner' section, individuals can view the beneficiary list by selecting their state, district, block, and village. Additionally, the portal now features a 'Know Your Status (KYS)' tool, which allows users to check eligibility, land seeding, Aadhaar connection, e-KYC status, and payment history in one place.

The government has outlined exclusions from the scheme, noting that farmers who acquired land ownership after 1 February 2019 are ineligible for support under the 22nd instalment. Also, cases where more than one family member has received benefits—such as both spouses or adult and minor children—have been flagged, with payments temporarily withheld pending physical verification. This approach is intended to minimise duplicate claims and uphold the scheme's integrity.

Highlighting the financial impact since the scheme's inception, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that since the scheme's launch in February 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, more than Rs 4.09 lakh crore has been directly deposited to the accounts of qualified farmer households. With the delivery of the 22nd instalment, the cumulative amount transferred will reach Rs 4.27 lakh crore, says Chouhan." These figures illustrate the extensive scale of the programme and its role in rural economic support.

The release event for the 22nd instalment is scheduled to take place in Guwahati, Assam, at 5:00 PM today. The previous 21st instalment was distributed on 19 November 2025 from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The government encourages all eligible farmers to ensure their e-KYC is completed to guarantee prompt receipt of funds in their bank accounts.