PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th installment to be released today; when will it happen?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a significant benefit to millions of farmers across India by releasing the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on August 2, around 11 AM-12 PM from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

As part of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, nearly 10 crore eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 each directly into their bank accounts. The central government will disburse approximately Rs 20,500 crore under this installment.

Since its inception in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has provided substantial financial support to farmers across India. To date, Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts through 19 installments, significantly contributing to rural economic stability.

The upcoming 20th installment will further reinforce the government’s dedication to farmer welfare, rural development, and the goal of agricultural prosperity. It aims to strengthen the income base of millions of small and marginal farmers nationwide.

Nationwide preps

A high-level review meeting was recently conducted under the leadership of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to finalize preparations. Senior representatives from 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR, agricultural universities, and the Ministry of Agriculture participated.

The minister has urged that this event be celebrated as both a campaign and a festival, with the aim of ensuring maximum farmer participation and increasing awareness about the scheme.

Who is eligible for the 20th installment?

Only those farmers whose details are correctly updated on the official PM-Kisan portal will receive the payment. To ensure eligibility, farmers must:

Complete their e-KYC

Update their bank account details

Upload valid land ownership documents

Failure to update any of these may result in non-receipt of the installment.

How to check the beneficiary list (online)

Follow these steps to verify your beneficiary status:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Go to the “Farmer Corner” and click on “Beneficiary Status”

Select your State, District, Sub-District/Block, and Village

Enter your Aadhaar Number or Mobile Number

Click on “Get Report” to view your status

PM-KISAN scheme

The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched to supplement the financial needs of landholding farmers. Under this initiative:

Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmers

The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000

Funds are credited directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system

Previous milestone

The 19th installment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2025, during an event held in Bhagalpur, Bihar. On that occasion, more than 9.8 crore farmers received financial benefits totaling over Rs 22,000 crore, underlining the massive scale and impact of the scheme.

Scheme objectives

The PM-KISAN scheme is designed to address the specific needs of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs) by:

Providing financial support to procure essential agricultural inputs

Ensuring proper crop health and optimal yields for sustainable income

Reducing dependence on informal credit sources like moneylenders

Promoting continuity in farming by mitigating financial stress

Government’s appeal

The Agriculture Minister has called on all farmers to actively participate in the August 2 program. The government aims to extend awareness about both PM-Kisan and other agricultural initiatives by reaching out through local networks, including Panchayat representatives, Krishi Sakhis, Drone Didis, and Bank Sakhis.