PMJAY: Delhi govt extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to widows, disabled beneficiaries, expanding access to cashless healthcare

The Delhi government has moved to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to new groups of residents, including individuals currently aided by widow and disability support schemes. This expansion is expected to increase the number of families in Delhi eligible for comprehensive, cashless healthcare, as the state seeks to widen its social security net. The new policy means more citizens will have access to hospitalisation cover up to Rs 5 lakh annually, which could reduce out-of-pocket health expenses for vulnerable populations.

The inclusion specifically targets approximately 3.97 lakh widows and 1.31 lakh persons living with disabilities in Delhi, along with their families. These groups are now recognised as eligible for PMJAY, significantly bolstering the reach of the scheme in the capital. According to available data, about 5.5 lakh families in Delhi are already covered under Ayushman Bharat, and the new directive could see this number rise appreciably with the addition of beneficiaries from the widow and disability support programmes.

During a Cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed the decision and outlined the implications for those affected. Gupta stated, "Gupta said that their families will also be eligible to avail themselves of benefits under the scheme." This statement highlights the inclusive approach being taken to ensure that the dependents of widows and disabled individuals will also receive health protection under PMJAY.

Universal healthcare coverage

Ayushman Bharat, launched by the Government of India on 23 September 2018, stands as the world's largest public healthcare scheme, aiming to achieve universal healthcare coverage. The initiative is designed to support crores of Indian families, particularly those with limited financial resources, by offering cashless and paperless access to secondary and tertiary medical services at empanelled hospitals across the country.

Under PMJAY, each eligible family receives a cashless cover of up to Rs 5,00,000 per annum. The range of services covered by this scheme is extensive, including medical examinations, consultations, pre- and post-hospitalisation care, medicines, diagnostic investigations, medical procedures, accommodation, food, and even complications arising during treatment. This comprehensive coverage is intended to provide financial protection and healthcare access to those who might otherwise face barriers due to cost.

For those wishing to check their PMJAY beneficiary status, the government recommends logging into the official portal at https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/ using a registered mobile number. Existing beneficiaries are encouraged to use their member ID for direct access to the self-service portal. This move towards digital verification is aimed at simplifying processes and minimising the need for physical paperwork or in-person verification at government offices.

Beneficiaries now have the added convenience of being able to generate their Ayushman Card independently through the Ayushman App. The process can be completed entirely online, allowing users to create their cards from home without visiting Common Service Centres or other administrative bodies. This measure is designed to improve accessibility and to streamline the onboarding process for both new and existing scheme members.