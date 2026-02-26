Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi at 7: Farmers wait for 22nd instalment likely soon amid re-verification drive 

The Centre’s flagship farmer income support scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), has completed seven years since its launch on February 24, 2019. The milestone was acknowledged this week by the official PM-KISAN social media handle, highlighting the programme’s scale and continued relevance in India’s rural economy.

Launched as a 100% centrally funded scheme, PM-KISAN was designed to supplement the financial needs of landholding farmers, particularly small and marginal cultivators. Under the programme, eligible beneficiaries receive ₹6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each. The funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, ensuring transparency and minimising leakages.

PM-KISAN since its inception

Since its inception, cumulative disbursements under PM-KISAN have crossed ₹3.9 lakh crore, according to official data. In November 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st instalment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, transferring over ₹18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers across the country. The 20th instalment, released in August 2025, had benefited 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women.

The government has consistently stated that the objective of the scheme is to augment farm incomes and reduce reliance on informal credit sources. The direct income support enables farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs on time, thereby maintaining crop health and ensuring continuity in farming operations.

Over the years, PM-KISAN has built a robust digital infrastructure to streamline beneficiary registration and verification. The PM-KISAN mobile application, launched in February 2020, allows farmers to self-register, track payment status and complete e-KYC formalities. In 2023, a face authentication feature was introduced, enabling remote e-KYC without OTP or fingerprint verification — a move aimed at improving access for farmers in remote areas.

With the 21st instalment completed, attention has now shifted to the upcoming 22nd instalment. As of February 26, 2026, there has been no official announcement regarding the exact date of disbursal or whether the ₹2,000 instalment will be credited ahead of Holi. However, the release is expected shortly, possibly within the coming days.

22nd instalment

Ahead of the 22nd instalment, the government has undertaken a large-scale re-verification drive, resulting in the removal of several names from the beneficiary list. Officials have stated that the exercise is intended to enhance transparency and ensure that benefits reach only eligible farmers.

Two primary criteria are being scrutinised. First, land ownership records are being rechecked. Since landholding is a core eligibility condition, details of farmers who registered land in their name after February 1, 2019, are under particular examination. Any discrepancies in land records could lead to exclusion.

Second, the one-beneficiary-per-family rule is being strictly enforced. Under scheme guidelines, a family — comprising husband, wife and minor children — is treated as a single unit. Only one member per family is eligible to receive benefits. In cases where both spouses were found receiving instalments, payments have been discontinued.

Farmers can verify their status by visiting the official portal, pmkisan.gov.in, and clicking on the “Know Your Status” option. By entering the registration number and CAPTCHA code, beneficiaries can check their eligibility and update required details.

As the scheme enters its eighth year, PM-KISAN remains one of the government’s largest rural income support initiatives, even as tighter verification measures aim to strengthen its delivery framework.