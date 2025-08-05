Razorpay launches CardSync with CRED, Visa; how will it help credit card users

Razorpay, India’s leading full-stack payments and banking platform, has announced the launch of CardSync — a first-of-its-kind saved card tokenisation solution in partnership with CRED and Visa. Designed to eliminate friction at checkout, CardSync allows users to access their saved CRED credit cards across any Razorpay-enabled merchant, with just one tap. Backed by Visa’s secure tokenisation infrastructure, CardSync addresses a major pain point in digital payments: the repetitive and error-prone process of entering card details during every online transaction. Razorpay reports that nearly 40% of card payment failures stem from issues such as incorrect entries, expired cards, OTP delays, or users not having their cards nearby.

How will CardSync work?

At its core, CardSync is a tokenised card linking solution that connects a user’s saved CRED card to the Razorpay ecosystem. Once linked during a single transaction, the card becomes instantly accessible for future purchases across all Razorpay-powered websites and apps — without re-entering any details.

1. Built on tokenisation by Visa

CardSync uses Visa’s tokenisation framework to replace sensitive card details (like PAN and CVV) with a secure, encrypted token. This token is unique to each user and works seamlessly across the Razorpay merchant network. Unlike traditional saved cards tied to one site, this token can be used safely across multiple platforms.

Why it matters: No actual card data is stored or shared with merchants, enhancing both security and interoperability.

2. Link once, use everywhere

During checkout on a Razorpay-enabled merchant site, if the user has a saved card with CRED:

Razorpay securely detects the card using Visa’s token infrastructure.

The user is prompted for a one-time authentication to link the card.

Once linked, a token is generated and stored securely by Razorpay.

From then on, the card becomes instantly available at checkout across all merchants using Razorpay.

3. Returning users: One-tap checkout

On all future transactions:

The saved card appears automatically at checkout — no need to type card number, expiry, or CVV.

The user simply authorizes the payment via OTP or biometric verification.

The result: a faster, error-free, and more secure checkout experience.

Why CardSync matters

For users, CardSync removes checkout friction, reduces failed payments, and makes online shopping as easy as it should be. For businesses, it means higher conversion rates, fewer drop-offs, and improved customer retention, especially for high-value or repeat transactions.

"The next phase of digital payments is not just about enabling transactions, it's about making them invisible," said Khilan Haria, CPO at Razorpay. "With CardSync, we’ve removed that friction entirely by making trusted saved cards usable across the entire Razorpay ecosystem."

Akshay Aedula, Product and Growth at CRED, added: “CardSync brings the seamless experience our users expect on CRED to merchants across India. It eliminates the hassle of re-entering card details, improving both security and delight.”

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head of Product, Visa India & South Asia, emphasized, “Tokenisation has evolved from a compliance requirement to a true enabler of frictionless commerce. This partnership makes secure, scalable payments a reality for millions.”

Early results from pilot users show 3x higher usage of saved cards and significantly improved retention. With CardSync, Razorpay is setting a new standard for fast, secure, and ecosystem-wide digital payments in India.