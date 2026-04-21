RBI caps recurring payments at ₹15,000 without OTP under new e-mandate framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a consolidated e-mandate framework for digital payments, setting a clear threshold of ₹15,000 per transaction for recurring payments without the need for additional authentication such as OTP. The move aims to streamline auto-debit systems while strengthening customer protection across cards, UPI, and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs).

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Under the revised rules, customers can register a one-time e-mandate using additional factor authentication (AFA). Once approved, subsequent recurring payments up to ₹15,000 can be processed automatically without requiring OTP each time. Transactions above this limit will continue to require authentication, ensuring an added layer of security for higher-value debits.

The ₹15,000 cap is a critical feature of the new framework, as it balances convenience with fraud prevention. It enables seamless payments for routine expenses such as OTT subscriptions, utility bills, EMIs, and memberships, without interrupting users for repeated approvals. At the same time, it limits exposure in case of unauthorised transactions.

Exceptions

However, the RBI has carved out exceptions for certain financial categories. Recurring payments related to insurance premiums, mutual fund investments, and credit card bill payments can go up to ₹1 lakh without OTP, provided they fall under registered e-mandates. This reflects the higher ticket size and essential nature of such financial commitments.

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The framework also introduces stronger transparency norms. Banks and payment providers must send pre-debit notifications at least 24 hours before a transaction, detailing the merchant name, amount, and debit date. Customers are given the option to opt out or cancel the mandate before the payment is processed. Post-transaction alerts, along with grievance redressal mechanisms, are now mandatory.

Importantly, users retain full control over their mandates. They can modify, pause, or revoke recurring payment instructions at any time, with changes validated through AFA. For variable payments, customers can set an upper limit to prevent unexpected debits beyond a defined threshold.

To further enhance safety, the RBI has extended its zero-liability policy for unauthorized electronic transactions to e-mandates. This ensures that customers are not held liable for fraudulent debits, subject to timely reporting.

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The updated framework also brings cross-border recurring payments under its ambit, expanding its scope beyond domestic transactions. Additionally, banks are prohibited from charging customers for availing e-mandate services.

Overall, the ₹15,000 no-OTP limit stands out as the centerpiece of the new rules—offering a frictionless payment experience for everyday transactions while maintaining robust safeguards for higher-value payments.