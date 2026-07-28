Retired, migrated or unemployed? Here's when your EPF account quietly stops earning interest

The inoperative account rule

The trigger is classification as an inoperative account. Under EPFO rules, an account becomes inoperative if no contributions are received for three consecutive years following retirement, permanent migration abroad, or the death of the member with the balance unclaimed.

The retirement age matters here. If a member retires at 55 or older, the account continues earning interest for three years after that point — not indefinitely. Members who retire before 55 continue earning interest until they turn 58, after which the three-year clock begins.

To illustrate: a member who retires at 60 would continue earning interest until 63, because the account only becomes inoperative three years after retirement. The date of inactivity, not the date of retirement, determines when interest stops.

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Currently, interest is credited on all accounts until the member turns 58, after which the applicable provisions govern what happens next.

Does job change or unemployment affect this?

Not directly. Employees who switch jobs, take career breaks or remain between roles should not assume their EPF has stopped earning interest. What matters is not the absence of new contributions, but whether the account has crossed the statutory period that renders it inoperative. As long as that threshold has not been reached, interest continues to accrue.

What about NRIs?

This is where it gets more specific. Simply acquiring NRI status for tax or residential purposes is different from permanently migrating abroad in a way that triggers the EPF Scheme's provisions.

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Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech, explained the distinction: "The Scheme recognises permanent migration abroad as one of the events relevant for determining when an account becomes inoperative. If the balance remains unclaimed beyond the prescribed period after such migration, interest may cease once the account is classified as inoperative."

Agrawal's advice is clear: NRIs should review their EPF position after relocating rather than assuming interest will continue indefinitely.

How EPF interest is actually calculated

Interest accrues on the monthly running balance, though it is formally credited after the annual interest rate is notified by the EPFO.

Each month, interest is calculated on the closing balance. New contributions start earning from the month they are credited. Withdrawals reduce the balance from the month they occur. At the end of the financial year, all monthly interest amounts are added together and credited to the account. This is why members do not typically lose interest just because the annual credit appears later than expected.

When not to withdraw

Keeping money in the EPF can make more sense than withdrawing in several situations.

When switching jobs, transferring the EPF rather than withdrawing it preserves continuity of service and keeps the retirement corpus intact. During a gap in employment, retaining the balance allows it to continue compounding rather than interrupting years of accumulation. And for members still decades from retirement, premature withdrawal reduces the long-term benefit of compounding on one of India's more stable retirement savings instruments.

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The calculation changes if the account is approaching the point where it would become inoperative. At that stage, members should weigh whether leaving funds in the account or redirecting them into another suitable investment better serves their retirement goals.