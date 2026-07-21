₹9,330 crore unclaimed: How to claim money from inoperative EPF accounts?

More than ₹16,600 crore remains unclaimed or parked in inoperative Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts and unclaimed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholder funds.
Official data shows that ₹16,649.06 crore was lying under these categories as of March 31, 2026. The largest share, ₹9,330.56 crore, was held in inoperative EPF accounts. The Ministry of Labour and Employment clarified that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) does not classify any accounts as "unclaimed accounts." Instead, certain accounts are categorised as "inoperative accounts" under the provisions of the EPF Scheme.
Separately, LIC held ₹5,564.55 crore in unclaimed amounts belonging to policyholders as of March 31, 2026. In addition, ₹1,753.95 crore had accrued as income on these unclaimed funds, taking the total amount under the two heads to ₹7,318.50 crore.
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Together, the inoperative EPF balances and unclaimed LIC policyholder funds, including accrued income, amounted to ₹16,649.06 crore.
RULES FOR WITHDRAWING EPF MONEY
If you changed jobs recently and have not withdrawn the Provident Fund (PF) money that’s still lying with your former employer, you must keep in mind the following rules:
HOW TO WITHDRAW MONEY FROM INOPERATIVE EPF ACCOUNT?
To claim and withdraw money from an inoperative EPF account, you need to:
You should first locate the details linked to your inoperative EPF account, including your member ID, PF account number, and other KYC details.
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To submit a claim online:
Can I withdraw EPF without a UAN?
Yes. You can submit an offline claim by:
How can I check the status of my EPF claim?
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You can track your claim online by:
The portal will show whether your claim is pending, approved, rejected or if payment has been disbursed.