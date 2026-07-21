₹9,330 crore unclaimed: How to claim money from inoperative EPF accounts?

More than ₹16,600 crore remains unclaimed or parked in inoperative Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts and unclaimed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholder funds.

Official data shows that ₹16,649.06 crore was lying under these categories as of March 31, 2026. The largest share, ₹9,330.56 crore, was held in inoperative EPF accounts. The Ministry of Labour and Employment clarified that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) does not classify any accounts as "unclaimed accounts." Instead, certain accounts are categorised as "inoperative accounts" under the provisions of the EPF Scheme.

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Separately, LIC held ₹5,564.55 crore in unclaimed amounts belonging to policyholders as of March 31, 2026. In addition, ₹1,753.95 crore had accrued as income on these unclaimed funds, taking the total amount under the two heads to ₹7,318.50 crore.

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Together, the inoperative EPF balances and unclaimed LIC policyholder funds, including accrued income, amounted to ₹16,649.06 crore.

RULES FOR WITHDRAWING EPF MONEY

If you changed jobs recently and have not withdrawn the Provident Fund (PF) money that’s still lying with your former employer, you must keep in mind the following rules:

You can only withdraw the full amount if the account is inactive for two months

For the rest, only partial withdrawals are allowed

You must have your KYC documents like PAN, Aadhaar, bank details linked to the UAN

If the account is inactive for over seven years, you need to furnish additional documents

Tax will apply, based on the account’s duration

HOW TO WITHDRAW MONEY FROM INOPERATIVE EPF ACCOUNT?

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To claim and withdraw money from an inoperative EPF account, you need to:

Find your EPF account details

Submit a claim form (online or offline)

Track the claim status

Receive the payment once the claim is approved

You should first locate the details linked to your inoperative EPF account, including your member ID, PF account number, and other KYC details.

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To submit a claim online:

Visit the EPFO website

Under 'Our Services', click 'For Employees'

Select 'Claim Form'

Fill Form 19 for final settlement or Form 10C for pension withdrawal

Enter details such as your UAN, previous PF account number and Aadhaar

Submit the form digitally using your UAN login credentials

Can I withdraw EPF without a UAN?

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Yes. You can submit an offline claim by:

Downloading Form 19 or Form 10C from the EPFO website

Filling out the form manually

Submitting it to the nearest EPFO office along with the required documents

How can I check the status of my EPF claim?

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You can track your claim online by:

Visiting the EPFO website

Going to 'Online Services'

Clicking 'Track Claim Status' under the 'For Employees' section

Entering details such as your PF account number, UAN and Aadhaar

Clicking 'Search' to view the status

The portal will show whether your claim is pending, approved, rejected or if payment has been disbursed.