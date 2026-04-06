‘₹30 lakh middle-class trap’: Wealth advisor says urban professionals are the ‘squeezed layer’ 

A viral post by a SEBI-registered investment advisor has sparked a wide conversation online about whether a ₹30 lakh annual salary in India’s major cities still counts as “rich” — or whether it has quietly become a new middle-class squeeze.

Himanshu Pravinchandra Pandya, founder of HP Private Wealth, argued that professionals earning around ₹2.5 lakh a month in cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru are increasingly trapped in what he called a “middle-class illusion,” where rising lifestyle costs erode the ability to build real wealth.

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The ₹30 lakh “middle-class trap”

In his post, Pandya described ₹30 lakh per year as the “new middle-class trap,” saying that while the number sounds high on paper, the reality of urban living expenses leaves many high earners financially stretched.

According to him, a growing wave of lifestyle inflation has changed how income translates into financial security.

“Earning ₹2.5 lakh a month in a city like Mumbai or Bengaluru doesn’t make you rich — it makes you the squeezed layer,” he wrote.

Pandya highlighted several expense categories that are rapidly rising for urban professionals.

Rising costs reshaping urban budgets

One of the biggest pressures, he noted, is education. Private school fees in major Indian cities can range between ₹4 lakh and ₹6 lakh annually for a single child, making it one of the largest recurring expenses for middle-class families.

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Then comes what he described as the “convenience tax” — the growing list of digital subscriptions, services, and lifestyle memberships that together can cost around ₹15,000 a month.

Housing societies in metropolitan areas add another layer of costs. Maintenance charges in premium apartment complexes have risen sharply, with some residents paying amounts comparable to what urban rents were less than a decade ago.

High salaries, limited wealth creation

Pandya argued that once taxes, housing EMIs, education, insurance, and everyday lifestyle costs are deducted, many high-earning professionals are left with less than 10% of their income for savings or long-term investments.

This, he said, creates the illusion of prosperity without the reality of financial independence.

“You aren't building a legacy; you're just funding a high-end treadmill,” he wrote.

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Instead of focusing on salary figures or cost-to-company packages, Pandya suggested people should measure their financial health through what he called a “freedom ratio” — the portion of income that remains available for wealth creation after essential expenses.

Social media reactions

The post resonated widely with professionals on LinkedIn, many of whom said the description reflected their own experiences in India’s largest cities.

One user wrote that the perception of prosperity often lies in the size of a salary rather than the strength of personal finances.

“The illusion of prosperity today often lies in the size of the salary, not in the strength of the balance sheet. Many professionals are earning more than ever, yet their financial freedom hasn’t improved proportionately because expenses and expectations keep rising alongside income,” the comment said.

Another user pointed to the accumulation of smaller lifestyle costs.

“School fees, subscriptions, society maintenance… small leaks add up fast. Without conscious restraint, a ₹30 lakh salary disappears before it creates anything lasting,” the person wrote.

Pandya’s closing advice to readers was simple but pointed: think carefully before upgrading lifestyle expenses — even something as routine as a new car purchase. “Does it improve your freedom,” he asked, “or quietly reduce it?”