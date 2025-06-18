'So, I am not good enough...': Nithin Kamath flunks CRED Club test, falls 3 points short of required score

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath discovered he doesn’t qualify for CRED Club membership -- by just three points.

Kamath, in a post on X, said his credit score is 747, falling short of CRED Club’s strict 750 minimum.

Tagging CRED founder Kunal Shah, Kamath wrote, “So I am not good enough for @CRED_club, @kunalb11,” after using his firm’s credit check tool via Zerodha Capital.

CRED Club, known for offering exclusive financial rewards to high-score users, requires a 750+ score for membership, positioning itself as a platform for India’s most creditworthy consumers.

A 747 score is still categorized as “good” and above the national average, but it doesn’t make the cut.

Shah replied with a light-hearted promise: “I’ll call you and help you fix it. Glad you’re caring about scores and increasing awareness. More people need to do this :)”

The exchange sparked attention online for its blend of transparency, financial literacy, and banter between two fintech leaders.

It also underscores CRED’s hardline threshold and the growing cultural value of credit scores in India’s digital economy.

CRED’s cutoff isn’t arbitrary. The platform is designed to reward disciplined financial behavior, and its 750-bar is a signal that only the most financially reliable users can join.

Users who miss the mark—like Kamath—can reapply once their score improves. Timely payments and lowering outstanding debt are key to boosting a score.

For now, Kamath, despite running one of India’s largest retail brokerage firms, finds himself on the outside of CRED Club’s velvet rope.

