Switched jobs? Here's why transferring your EPF to your new employer is important

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most important retirement savings tools for salaried employees in India. Managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the scheme enables employees to build a long-term retirement corpus through monthly contributions from both the employee and the employer. The accumulated balance also earns annual interest, helping the corpus grow steadily over time.

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Besides retirement planning, the EPF corpus also acts as a financial cushion during emergencies such as unemployment, illness or unforeseen expenses. Since EPF contributions are deducted automatically from salaries and managed by employers, many employees rarely monitor their accounts. As a result, those who frequently change jobs often end up with multiple Provident Fund accounts, making it difficult to track their retirement savings.

Why transferring your PF matters

Whenever an employee joins a new organisation covered under EPFO, a fresh Member ID (MID) is created. However, all these accounts can be linked under a single Universal Account Number (UAN), which remains the same throughout an employee's career.

Instead of leaving balances scattered across different Member IDs, employees should transfer the PF balance from older accounts to the latest one. Consolidating accounts under the UAN makes it easier to monitor contributions, access the PF passbook, receive contribution alerts and manage claims online. It also simplifies future job changes by enabling seamless transfer requests through the EPFO portal.

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Tax and pension benefits

Failing to transfer PF accounts can have financial consequences.

For example, EPFO rules provide tax benefits if an employee completes five years of continuous service. PF withdrawals after five years are generally exempt from tax. However, if previous service records are not transferred and consolidated, the continuity of service may not be reflected correctly, potentially leading to tax deductions on withdrawals.

Similarly, employees become eligible for pension benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) after completing 10 years of eligible service. Consolidating past service through PF transfers ensures that all years of employment are counted while determining pension eligibility.

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Don't miss out on compounding

Another important reason to transfer PF is to maximise the power of compounding.

EPFO currently offers an annual interest rate of 8.25% on EPF balances. Keeping the entire retirement corpus consolidated allows the savings to grow more efficiently over time. Although each PF account continues to earn interest as per EPFO rules, maintaining multiple accounts can make tracking balances and managing retirement savings more cumbersome.

Employees should also note that an EPF account becomes inoperative if no contributions are credited for 36 consecutive months. While the balance remains with EPFO, inactive accounts can create unnecessary complications during transfers, withdrawals or retirement claims.

Easier claims and better financial planning

Consolidating all PF accounts under a single UAN also makes withdrawals, transfers and claim settlements much simpler. It reduces paperwork, minimises the chances of missing old balances and provides a complete view of retirement savings in one place.

With job changes becoming increasingly common, regularly checking your EPF account and transferring old balances after every switch can help preserve tax benefits, ensure pension eligibility, simplify future claims and keep your retirement planning on track.

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