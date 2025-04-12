scorecardresearch
Business Today
Telangana floats Rajiv Yuva Scheme with Rs 4 lakh loans for entrepreneurs

The Telangana government is offering loans up to Rs 4 lakh under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, to support young entrepreneurs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Telangana government has announced the launch of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, a significant initiative designed to promote self-employment opportunities among young entrepreneurs.

The scheme provides concessional loans of up to Rs 4 lakh, targeting youth from disadvantaged sections, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), minorities, and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Managed by respective development corporations, this scheme aims to facilitate the establishment of new businesses by lowering financial barriers for eligible applicants. 

Eligibility for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is determined through specific income and age criteria. Applicants from rural areas must have an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh or less, while those from urban regions should have an income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh. The age bracket for non-agricultural businesses is set between 21 and 55 years, whereas individuals involved in agricultural and allied activities can apply until the age of 60. Additionally, applicants must submit necessary documents, including Aadhaar and caste and income certificates, to meet the requirements set forth by the scheme. 

A noteworthy aspect of the scheme is its emphasis on inclusivity, with special preferences extended to first-time beneficiaries, women, persons with disabilities, and families of Telangana movement martyrs. At least 25% of the beneficiaries will be women, and 5% of the loans are reserved for individuals with disabilities. This focus on diversity aims to provide a robust support system for sections of society that have traditionally faced economic challenges. The scheme facilitates financial independence and entrepreneurship among these groups, driving broader social and economic development.

Applicants interested in the scheme must complete the registration process on the Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (OBMMS) portal. This involves entering accurate personal, income, and category details, which are crucial for processing applications. Following registration, applicants must download and physically submit their application forms, along with relevant documents, at designated offices. Rural applicants should head to Mandal Praja Palana Seva Kendralu (MPPSK), while urban counterparts can visit municipal or zonal commissioner’s offices. On-site helpdesks are available to assist with document submission and verification. 

The introduction of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme marks a strategic move by the Telangana government to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem. By providing accessible financial support, the scheme is poised to empower young individuals to initiate and sustain their business ventures. This initiative reflects a broader trend within the Indian states to support economic self-reliance and innovation among youth, aligning with national goals of inclusive growth. The scheme is expected to stimulate local economies and contribute significantly to the socio-economic upliftment of underprivileged communities in the state.

Published on: Apr 12, 2025, 9:26 AM IST
