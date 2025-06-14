UIDAI extends free Aadhaar document update deadline to June 2026

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension for the free online Aadhaar document update service until 14th June 2026. This initiative enables Aadhaar holders to update their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) through the myAadhaar portal without incurring any charges.

The move aims to facilitate millions of Aadhaar number holders in maintaining accurate and current demographic information, especially those who have experienced changes due to marriage, relocation, or other life events. This extension is part of UIDAI's broader strategy to ensure the Aadhaar system remains robust and reliable, allowing citizens to manage their identity documents conveniently.

Initially, the complimentary service, which previously charged a nominal fee of Rs 50, was scheduled to end on June 14, 2025. It is designed to promote 'document hygiene' within the Aadhaar ecosystem and ensure the database remains current.

The UIDAI's decision to extend the deadline allows users to update their Aadhaar details, such as name and address, online and without cost, until the specified date. After this deadline, the regular fees may apply for online updates. This initiative not only saves costs for users but also encourages them to keep their information up-to-date, which is crucial for accessing various government services seamlessly.

According to UIDAI's social media post, "UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2026; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar." This facility is particularly significant for those who obtained their Aadhaar over a decade ago and have not made any updates since. It underscores UIDAI's efforts to encourage citizens to ensure their records are up-to-date. The extended deadline provides ample time for users to make necessary updates without the pressure of immediate deadlines.

To take advantage of this service, Aadhaar holders can log in to the myAadhaar portal and follow a simple process to verify their details. They need to upload their identity and address proof documents in JPEG, PNG, or PDF formats, ensuring each file is less than 2 MB. This initiative is part of UIDAI's continuous efforts to improve the accuracy and reliability of the Aadhaar database by facilitating easy updates for citizens. The process is straightforward and user-friendly, designed to accommodate users with varying levels of digital literacy.

While updates to mobile numbers, email addresses, biometrics, or photographs still require visiting an Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Centre and incurring a fee, the document update process remains free online until mid-2026. This approach not only relieves users of the typical Rs 50 fee but also simplifies the process, making it more accessible for a larger audience.