Free Aadhaar update deadline ends on June 14: Avoid Rs 50 updation fee with this process

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that Aadhaar cardholders have until 14 June 2025 to update their details online for free. This initiative, which is part of the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update regulations of 2016, requires individuals to update their identity and address proof every decade to ensure that their Aadhaar information remains current and accurate. After the deadline, updates will incur a fee of Rs 50, and must be completed at physical Aadhaar centres.

To take advantage of the free update service, cardholders need to access the myAadhaar portal. The online process is designed to be straightforward, allowing users to update selected demographic details such as minor changes to names, date of birth (with restrictions), address, gender, and language preferences. The portal provides a convenient alternative to visiting Aadhaar centres, which will be required for biometric updates like photographs, fingerprints, or iris scans.

The online update procedure involves logging into the myAadhaar portal at "https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in”. Users must enter their Aadhaar number and a captcha to receive a one-time password (OTP) for verification. Once logged in, they should ensure that their address and identity proof are current. If updates are necessary, users can select the "Document Update" option, upload the necessary files, and receive a Service Request Number (SRN) to track their application.

The UIDAI's decision to offer free updates reflects its commitment to maintaining accurate and relevant Aadhaar data. This initiative is aimed at encouraging cardholders who have not updated their details in the last ten years to do so before the free update window closes. It is a cost-effective measure for users, sparing them the inconvenience and expense of visiting a physical centre post-deadline.

As the deadline approaches, cardholders are advised to verify their documentation against the Aadhaar records and make any necessary changes through the online portal. Regular updates, mandated by the 2016 regulations, help ensure that the information linked to Aadhaar remains reliable and aligns with other official documents.

The free update service is particularly beneficial for those who have moved residence or require minor corrections in their details. By making these updates online, users can avoid the Rs 50 fee that will apply after 14 June 2025. This service is part of UIDAI's broader strategy to enhance the accessibility and usability of the Aadhaar system for all cardholders.