Unable to access your old PF account? EPFO to launch a new portal for it

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch a web portal to help members track and activate their old and inoperative provident fund accounts, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. The portal is aimed at members with old EPF accounts, including pre-2014 accounts that may not have a Universal Account Number (UAN), and is intended to help them identify, access and activate those accounts.

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The portal, called E-PRAAPTI, will use Aadhaar-based authentication to enable members to access old EPF accounts, update their profiles, and complete UAN linking and activation. Alongside the announcement, the minister also shared data on EPFO’s record claim settlements in 2025-26 and the wider push to make transactions easier for members through automation.

E-PRAAPTI stands for Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts. According to the minister, the portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism that will allow a member to access an old EPF account that may not have a UAN and update their profile after UAN linking and activation.

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The EPFO began allotting a 12-digit unique ID, or UAN, to each member in 2014. In the initial phase, the portal will be member ID-based to ensure a secure and efficient roll-out, and can be used by members who possess their member IDs. The minister said the scope of E-PRAAPTI is expected to be expanded later to include members who may not be able to recall or access their old IDs.

The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency, the minister said.

Mandaviya also said the EPFO settled a record 8.31 crore claims in 2025-26, compared with 6.01 crore in FY25. In April 2026 alone, 61.03 lakh claims were settled, with nearly 74 per cent of PF advance claims processed through auto mode and 98.70 per cent of claims settled in less than 20 days.

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About 5.51 crore claims were for advance or partial withdrawals, which the minister said reflected the ease of access to PF accounts for members drawing upon their savings to meet their needs. About 71.11 per cent of advance claims were processed through auto mode within three days, up from 59.19 per cent in the previous year.

He added that 6.68 crore members were able to file their claims without uploading a cheque leaf image, while about 1.59 crore members were able to seed their bank accounts without seeking employers’ approval.

The minister further said 70.55 lakh transfer claims were auto-processed without the intervention of either the member or the employer. In addition, 24.84 lakh transfer requests were initiated by members themselves without any employer’s intervention, and 29.34 lakh members were able to correct their profiles and access their PF accounts without any reference to the EPF office or employer.