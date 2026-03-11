X Money next: Elon Musk says X Money to enter early public access in April 2026; payments, wallet and debit card features planned

Elon Musk has announced that X Money, the digital payments service being developed for the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), will enter early public access next month, marking a key step in his plan to turn the platform into an “everything app” that combines social media, messaging, content and financial services in one place.

Advertisement

The move signals progress in Musk’s long-term strategy to integrate payments directly into the X ecosystem, allowing users to send money, store funds and make transactions without leaving the app. If rolled out widely, X Money could place the platform in direct competition with existing peer-to-peer payment services such as PayPal, Venmo and Cash App.

What is X Money?

X Money is being designed as an in-app digital wallet that allows users to manage financial transactions within the X platform itself. The feature aims to make payments as seamless as sending a message or posting content, similar to integrated payment systems used by messaging apps in some global markets.

Musk confirmed in a post on March 10 that early public access will begin next month, suggesting that development of the payments infrastructure has reached an advanced stage.

Advertisement

The rollout is part of Musk’s broader vision of building an all-in-one platform where users can communicate, consume content and handle financial activity without switching between apps.

Key features

Early information shared by Musk and beta testers suggests the payments service could include several fintech-style features.

Peer-to-peer transfers: Users may be able to send and receive money instantly with other X users.

Wallet balance: Funds could be stored inside the app through a built-in digital wallet.

Bank integration: Users may link bank accounts or debit cards to add or withdraw money.

Debit card access: The platform is expected to offer a virtual or physical debit card for spending outside the app.

Cashback and rewards: Some transactions may include cashback or incentive programs.

Advertisement

Interest on balances: Musk indicated wallet balances could earn interest, possibly around 6% annually.

Screenshots shared during early testing showed instant transfers, cashback on card payments and yield on idle balances, indicating that the service may combine payments, banking-like features and digital wallet functions.

Partnership with Visa and regulatory licences

To support the payment infrastructure, X has partnered with Visa, which is expected to help enable secure and regulated transactions on the platform.

The collaboration with an established global payments company is seen as important for meeting compliance requirements as X expands into financial services. The platform has already secured money transmitter licences in more than 40 US states, which could allow it to legally process payment transactions.

Partnerships with financial institutions are likely to play a key role as the company moves toward a wider rollout.

Part of the “everything app” vision

Musk has repeatedly said he wants X to become an everything app, similar to China’s WeChat, where social networking, payments and commerce exist in one ecosystem.

With early access to X Money expected to begin next month, the payments feature could become one of the biggest changes to the platform since Musk acquired the company, potentially turning X from a social media network into a full-scale fintech and digital services platform.