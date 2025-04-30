'100% returns on Bengaluru real estate in 2 years': What a Reddit post got right, and what it missed

A Reddit user recently posted a compelling investment scenario that’s caught the attention of property enthusiasts and aspiring flippers in Bengaluru. Claiming he can consistently identify opportunities offering 10% CAGR, the user described how some builders are offering flats under a staggered payment plan — pay just 10–20% now, and the rest after 1.5–2 years, when construction completes.
Here’s the logic laid out:
If the property is priced at ₹100 today, they pay ₹20 now and ₹80 later. Assuming a 10% annual appreciation, the property is worth ₹121 after 2 years. Sell it at that point, pay the builder the pending ₹80, and walk away with ₹41. That’s more than double the initial investment — over 100% returns in 2 years. They acknowledged that taxes and fees would eat into some profit but still saw 50% returns as achievable.
The math isn’t wrong — but it misses several real-world variables that can dramatically cut those headline profits.
1. Hidden & Statutory Costs
Together, these increase your effective cost base from ₹20 to ₹30 or more, even before construction ends.
2. Project Delay Risk
Bengaluru’s real estate market is riddled with delayed projects. Even reputed builders miss deadlines. If your project completes in 3 years instead of 2, not only is your capital locked longer, your expected 10% CAGR becomes less meaningful. Meanwhile, you may continue paying rent elsewhere or pre-EMIs if financing the rest.
3. Appreciation Isn’t Guaranteed
The 10% CAGR assumes a linear, upward trajectory. But markets can stagnate or dip. Overbuilt areas like Sarjapur, Whitefield, or Devanahalli are susceptible to oversupply. If the property appreciates only 4–5% a year, you’ll barely beat inflation — and may lose after accounting for costs.
4. Liquidity & Exit Risk
Even if the property appreciates, there’s no guarantee of finding a buyer at ₹121. You may need to wait months, offer a discount, or pay brokers to close the deal. That delays your profit realisation and increases exit costs.
5. Financing and Opportunity Cost
You may plan to pay the final 80% through a home loan. This brings in:
Loan processing charges
Meanwhile, the ₹20 you invested upfront could have generated returns elsewhere — mutual funds, stocks, even fixed deposits.
6. Legal and Builder Risk
Builders facing financial trouble, land disputes, or NCLT proceedings can derail your investment. Always verify:
RERA Registration
7. Taxation on Gains
If you sell within 24 months, short-term capital gains tax applies (as per your income tax slab).
After 2 years, long-term capital gains tax at 20% with indexation is levied. This tax significantly reduces your net profit.
8. Sale Transaction Costs
Apart from brokerage, consider:
This leverage-based return calculation is valid — but only on paper and only in a perfect scenario. In reality, once you account for taxes, hidden charges, financing friction, project delays, market volatility, and liquidity risks, your net profit may shrink to 20–30%, or worse, disappear entirely if the market sours.
If you’re still confident after modeling all risks, verifying the builder’s track record, and preparing a plan B for market slowdowns — this strategy can be lucrative.