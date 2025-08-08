'109 years to own a home': Why Mumbai’s housing crisis is now India’s middle-class reality

It could take a middle-class family in Mumbai over a century to buy a home, 109 years, to be exact, without inheritance, a long-term loan, or dual income, according to a sharp LinkedIn post by Chandralekha MR, founder of Dime, a wealth advisory firm.

Chandralekha breaks down the math with brutal clarity. Mumbai’s average home costs ₹3.5 crore, while the typical household earns about ₹10.7 lakh a year. Assuming a generous 30% savings rate, that leaves just ₹3.2 lakh in annual savings — meaning it would take 109 years to afford a home outright.

Her analysis doesn’t stop at Mumbai. Using data from her team, she mapped affordability across major metros under similar assumptions — no inflation, no job loss, no major expenses, just pure savings:

Gurgaon: 64 years

Bangalore: 36 years

Chennai: 37 years

Hyderabad: 23 years

Even these figures, she notes, rely on best-case scenarios. And they don’t reflect the realities most Indian families face. According to ITR data, 82% of taxpayers earn under ₹10 lakh annually — meaning the affordability gap stretches far beyond Mumbai. "This isn't just a Mumbai problem," Chandralekha writes. "It's an India problem."

The post challenges one of the country’s most entrenched financial ideals — that home ownership is the ultimate sign of stability. With the average Indian family now staring down multi-decade loans or relying on generational wealth to even consider buying, she suggests it's time to rethink what “settling down” actually means.

"Is owning a home still a realistic goal for the average Indian family today?," she asked in her post.

It’s a question more Indians may soon be forced to confront, not just in Mumbai, but nationwide.