Buying a new flat in India? This finfluencer says it could quietly drain your finances

Homebuyers are paying a premium for brand-new apartments—but a smarter option may be hiding in plain sight.

Popular finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava says buyers should steer clear of new constructions and opt for older homes instead, citing spiraling input costs and inflated builder pricing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Builders are pricing their properties at a very high rate,” Shrivastava said in a recent YouTube video. “You’ll say they’re crooked, they’re corrupt—okay, partially true—but they’re also reacting to rising construction costs.”

With cement, steel, and labor costs jumping 10–12% each year, developers are padding sale prices to cover projected cost hikes over the typical 2–4 year project timeline. “A builder today must account for 30–40% inflation before completion,” Shrivastava explained.

The result? New homes cost significantly more, while older resale units—priced at current market value—offer better deals, more space, and quicker possession. “If you're looking to buy a house to live in, just buy an older home,” he advised.

Industry data supports the view. Reports from Knight Frank and JLL show new project prices outpacing resale rates across major metros, driven by construction inflation and regulatory changes like GST and RERA.

Advertisement

Older homes, often built with fewer density restrictions, typically come with larger layouts in established neighborhoods. They also avoid the construction delays and quality concerns plaguing new builds.

However, buyers should do their homework—older properties may require upgrades and lack modern amenities. Legal title checks and building condition assessments remain essential.

Still, for end-users prioritizing value and stability, Shrivastava’s advice cuts through the clutter: skip the hype, buy ready.