Can landlords charge higher rent if tenants overstay? Delhi HC answers

The Delhi High Court has clarified that tenants who continue occupying a property after their lease expires may have to pay higher rent if the lease agreement contains an automatic rent escalation clause. The court held that merely requesting additional time to vacate does not entitle a tenant to continue paying the earlier rent. The ruling is expected to have implications for both commercial and residential lease disputes, where tenants often seek a short extension before handing over possession.

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The case arose from a dispute between a Delhi landlord and commercial tenants who continued occupying the premises for around two months after the original lease expired. Under the lease agreement, the rent was scheduled to increase by 20% after one year. Although the tenants eventually vacated the property, they argued that the additional period was only an extension sought to facilitate their exit and should not attract the enhanced rent.

Rejecting the argument, the High Court ruled that the rent escalation clause came into effect automatically because the tenants remained in possession beyond the agreed period. The court observed that actual possession of the property—not the tenant's intention to vacate—is what determines liability under the lease. As long as the tenant continues occupying the premises, the contractual terms governing rent remain applicable.

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The judgment is significant because it reinforces the principle that contractual obligations do not come to an end merely because the lease term has expired. Legal experts say the decision provides greater certainty in landlord-tenant relationships by ensuring that agreed contractual provisions continue to operate until possession is formally returned.

As per experts, the judgment serves as a timely reminder that contractual rights and obligations do not become suspended simply because the lease term has ended. Where the parties have already agreed on the financial consequences of continued occupation, courts are likely to enforce those terms.

Tusi Kumar, partner at law firm Singhania & Co., told Business Standard that the ruling strengthens contractual certainty in commercial leasing. According to him, a tenant cannot unilaterally suspend agreed financial commitments merely because additional time is sought to vacate. If the lease provides for automatic rent escalation, that clause continues to govern the tenancy until possession is surrendered.

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The High Court also clarified that this principle can apply even where the lease deed is unregistered, provided the rent escalation clause formed part of the agreement between the parties.

Legal experts noted that requesting additional time to vacate does not amount to surrendering possession or modifying the lease terms. Rishabh Gandhi, founder of Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates, said such a request does not suspend the tenant's obligation to pay rent. Until possession is actually handed back, liability to pay rent — or, where applicable, occupation charges or mesne profits — continues.

However, the ruling does not allow landlords to forcibly evict tenants or disconnect essential services. They must pursue remedies through the courts, including recovery of unpaid or enhanced rent, interest on outstanding dues where applicable, eviction through due legal process, and compensation for unauthorised occupation.

The judgment also highlights the concept of mesne profits, which refers to compensation payable by a person who continues occupying another person's property without legal entitlement after the tenancy has ended. For tenants, the message is clear: seeking extra time to vacate does not freeze rent at the old level if the lease provides for an automatic increase. For landlords, the ruling reinforces that escalation clauses are enforceable, but recovery of dues and eviction must always follow the legal process.

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