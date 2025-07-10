Vasant Kunj plots to hit auction as DDA launches Rs 7.5 cr mega housing plan

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to auction 118 premium residential plots in the affluent Sector D-6 of Vasant Kunj, South Delhi. This initiative is designed to address the increasing demand for plotted housing in one of the capital’s most sought-after locales. The DDA has initiated a tender to appoint an agency responsible for plot demarcation and infrastructure development, with an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

The development plan covers a 12-month timeline, split into two phases. Initially, three months are allocated for the preparation and approval of engineering drawings. The subsequent nine months will focus on implementing infrastructure, including roads, stormwater drainage, sewerage, and water supply networks. According to the tender document, “The maximum time allowed for planning and design, including vetting by the competent authority, is three months. The actual execution of work must be completed within nine months from the date of allotment.”

Additionally, the DDA plans to upgrade the parking facilities for the D6 Mega Housing Complex, which includes approximately 1,904 flats. This includes a two-level deck parking facility and expanded surface parking areas, addressing the existing parking congestion in the area. Furthermore, surface parking upgrades will be carried out for the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati blocks, aiming to ease chronic parking congestion in the locality.

Vasant Kunj is renowned for its prestigious location, offering proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, premium shopping malls, green belts, and top educational institutions. The availability of freehold plots in this locality is rare, enhancing their exclusivity and potential investment appeal.

The infrastructure development cost of Rs 7.5 crore is borne by the DDA, not directly charged to buyers. However, the enhanced infrastructure is expected to reflect in higher auction premiums. Historically, plots in elite areas like Vasant Kunj have shown steady appreciation over time.

Prospective buyers are advised to consider financing and eligibility options before participating in the auction, as not all banks offer loans for plot purchases. Clarification on loan-to-value ratios and other financing terms is recommended. Buyers should also account for additional expenses such as stamp duty, registration charges, and annual property taxes.

Details regarding plot sizes and base prices have not yet been disclosed. Interested parties should stay informed through DDA notifications to understand auction terms and eligibility requirements. It is anticipated that premium rates in this area could exceed Rs 1 lakh per square foot.

The DDA's comprehensive planning and development efforts signify a significant opportunity for both homebuyers and investors to secure property in one of Delhi’s premier locations. With meticulous planning and execution, these plots will likely see robust demand once they hit the auction block. This rare chance to own a piece of Vasant Kunj’s elite real estate is expected to attract considerable interest.