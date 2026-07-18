DDA tweaks policy on alterations in flats after nearly two decades: What has changed

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has revised its policy governing additions and alterations in DDA flats for the first time since 2007, making it easier for homeowners to undertake certain modifications while ensuring structural safety and compliance with planning norms.

The revised policy, which came into effect on July 1, has been rationalised in consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It classifies alterations into three categories based on the level of approval required and introduces new relaxations for owners of flats in low-rise DDA housing colonies.

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Easier rules for minor modifications

Under the revised framework, residents can now carry out several minor alterations without obtaining prior permission or even informing the authorities, provided these changes do not affect the structural stability of the building.

These include minor internal works that do not involve structural changes, raising front and rear courtyard boundary walls up to seven feet using grills or fencing, installing sunshades up to 2.5 feet wide, increasing the height of balcony or terrace parapets up to five feet with grills or glazing, installing electric vehicle (EV) charging points in designated parking spaces as per applicable norms, and constructing accessibility ramps at the entrance for persons with disabilities.

The move is expected to reduce paperwork and simplify routine home improvements for residents.

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Certain works still require permission

For alterations involving structural elements or changes to essential services, homeowners will continue to require prior permission or intimation.

These include structural modifications, alterations to water supply, drainage or other service lines, temporary sloping roofs on open terraces, shifting the location of kitchens, bathrooms or toilets after obtaining the necessary plumbing approvals, and extending common staircases up to the terrace level.

According to DDA, these works require scrutiny to ensure they do not compromise the structural integrity of buildings or affect common utilities.

Major additions need prior approval

The biggest change in the revised policy is the relaxation granted to owners of upper-floor flats in G+2, G+3 and G+4 low-rise housing blocks.

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They can now construct permanent structures over spaces created by covering courtyards or over terraces formed above lower floors, subject to prior approval from DDA or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), depending on the jurisdiction.

The authority has also permitted the construction of bathrooms and toilets in rear courtyards of eligible flats, provided proper plumbing connections are made to existing water supply, drainage and sewerage systems without disturbing public utility infrastructure.

However, DDA clarified that such construction must not obstruct common circulation areas, violate approved layout plans or interfere with utility services.

Online application process

For works requiring approval, homeowners must obtain the approved architectural plan of the flat from DDA or MCD and have the proposed alterations prepared and certified by a registered architect.

Applications are to be submitted online along with the prescribed scrutiny fee, additional floor area charges wherever applicable and supporting documents. DDA has said it will examine proposals and communicate its decision within 30 days.

After completion of the work, owners must inform the authority, which may conduct random inspections. Construction must also be completed and reported within three years of receiving approval.

The revised policy applies only to DDA housing up to G+4 storeys. In multi-storey DDA apartment complexes, residents will be allowed to undertake only those alterations that fall under the category of minor modifications.

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The revision aims to simplify the regularisation process, provide homeowners with greater flexibility and ensure that additions to DDA flats remain safe, legal and in line with planning regulations.