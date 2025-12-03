Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, Bengaluru among top cities suited for family-sized homes: Report

Delhi has emerged as the leading Indian city for family-sized home availability, with 66.1% of current property listings featuring three bedrooms or more, latest research from eXp India shows. This figure places Delhi at the top among major cities for larger homes, a key consideration for growing households. The analysis highlights stark differences in the market, pointing out how three-bedroom or larger homes are not evenly distributed across urban centres.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The capital's dominance in this segment is particularly notable given the increasing demand for spacious living due to shifting family structures and evolving lifestyle preferences in metropolitan areas.

Ahmedabad follows Delhi, with 53.7% of listed properties considered family-sized, while Kolkata and Surat provide similar supply levels at 44.9% and 45.9%, respectively. Other cities such as Bengaluru (43.1%), Hyderabad (43.2%), Kanpur (42.3%), and Jaipur (40.7%) also offer notable options for families seeking more spacious living arrangements. The research reports that Lucknow (38.1%) and Pune (33.7%) maintain a reasonable selection, whereas Chennai (27.8%), Nagpur (28.9%), and Indore (23.6%) sit in the lower-middle range.

These figures suggest that while some cities are able to cater to the needs of larger households, others may require further development and planning to meet growing family demands. The presence of a higher proportion of family-sized homes can be an important factor for buyers prioritising comfort, privacy, and long-term suitability.

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai and Mumbai present the smallest shares of family-sized homes at 17.7% and 25.5%, respectively, reflecting significant limitations within these densely populated urban markets. The findings underscore how housing options for families can vary substantially depending on the city, with denser markets often facing the tightest supply of larger properties. As urbanisation continues to shape housing demand in India, the availability of larger homes remains an important factor for families evaluating their options in different regions.

The report highlights the importance of strategic urban planning and the need for developers to consider the evolving requirements of modern Indian families when designing new residential projects. Ultimately, the disparity in availability across cities demonstrates the ongoing challenges and opportunities present in India's dynamic real estate landscape.